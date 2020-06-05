What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant





With more people being allowed to return to work, anecdotal evidence from callers suggests that some taxi operators are not adhering to the safety regulations.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works to discuss what authorities are doing about it.

He says not all taxis are flouting the regulations.

I have been encouraged to see that a number of people are complying when visiting taxi ranks. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Everyone is expected to wear masks and use sanitisers, he says.

He agrees some are not complying at that is what they are now focusing on.

It is crucial that the 8 hotspots within the Western Cape are prevented from spreading to other areas, he explains.

He says the province is, therefore, working with both police and army to ensure that inter-provincial borders are better managed.

That has stretched our resources a bit. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Listen to the interview below: