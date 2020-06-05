Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death
On 31 December 2019, the detection of a “pneumonia of unknown cause” in Wuhan, China was reported to the World Health Organisation.
Only a handful of people in the world even suspected that something was up.
Now, just five months later, Covid-19 is the leading cause of death in the world.
Covid-19 overtakes malaria as humanity’s leading killer
On 25 April, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 (206 000) overtook the number of people who died from malaria (205 000), usually the most common cause of death around the world, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study (Johns Hopkins).
Click here to watch a visualisation of global deaths due to various causes.
Top-10 leading causes of death worldwide so far this year (to 24 May 2020):
-
Covid-19 – 345 059
-
Malaria – 256 795
-
Malnutrition – 209 815
-
Homicide – 161 965
-
Parkinson’s – 136 445
-
Drowning – 124 410
-
Meningitis – 121 365
-
Influenza – 82 070
-
Maternal – 80 475
-
Alcohol – 74 530
Global deaths due to various causes (1 January 2020)
Global deaths due to various causes (25 April 2020)
Global deaths due to various causes (24 May 2020)
