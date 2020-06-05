#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice
The movement is calling for justice for Collins Khosa, who died after he was beaten by South African soldiers in Alexandra in Gauteng.
Not In My Name's Themba Masango has rubbished the report clearing the soldiers accused of killing Khosa.
NIMNSA IS AT THE U.S. EMBASSY calling for JUSTICE!!!!— #NotInMyNameSA (@NotInMyNameSA) June 5, 2020
Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/GPVR3kKPPl
@NotInMyNameSA is standing in solidarity with other activists on an international level. We appreciate the vast issues combined and our mandate is social justice.#BlackLivesMatter#JusticeForCollinsKhosa#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/G4uHERV3N4— Mpumelelo Masango (@JustCallMeMpumi) June 5, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter @NotInMyNameSA demanding for @SANDFCorpEvents to be held accountable for the death of #CollinsKhoza and other victims of police brutality.@Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/HiAm0zhXPI— uMaBhayi (@Sipha_Kema) June 5, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter— uMaBhayi (@Sipha_Kema) June 5, 2020
Advocacy Group @NotInMyNameSA picketing outside the @USEmbassySA against police brutality and in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement demanding justice for those who are victims of law enforcement brutality.@Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/fHkpxK5PYX
#NotInMyName protest outside the @USEmbassySA in Pretoria.— IOL News (@IOL) June 5, 2020
Video: Oupa Mokoena/ @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/gbbetu17VD
Movements across the globe have gone into mass protests after the brutal murder of George Floyd by the US police.
RELATED: PICS: Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement
Masango says black civil society groups are adding their voices to the calls for justice and end to institutionalised racism across the world.
The report was not even worth the paper it was written on... Collins Khosa was brutally murdered by SANDF soldiers.Themba Masango, Secretary-general - #NotInMyName
The soldiers that killed Collins Khosa must be thrown with the book of the law and we must make sure that justice prevails.Themba Masango, Secretary-general - #NotInMyName
We cannot continue to have black people marginalised or have institutionalised racism at the neck of black people, the world over.Themba Masango, Secretary-general - #NotInMyName
We cannot have the people who are meant to be protecting us - the police, the state - being the one's that are murdering us.Themba Masango, Secretary-general - #NotInMyName
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
