NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice





The movement is calling for justice for Collins Khosa, who died after he was beaten by South African soldiers in Alexandra in Gauteng.

Not In My Name's Themba Masango has rubbished the report clearing the soldiers accused of killing Khosa.

NIMNSA IS AT THE U.S. EMBASSY calling for JUSTICE!!!!



Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/GPVR3kKPPl — #NotInMyNameSA (@NotInMyNameSA) June 5, 2020

@NotInMyNameSA is standing in solidarity with other activists on an international level. We appreciate the vast issues combined and our mandate is social justice.#BlackLivesMatter#JusticeForCollinsKhosa#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/G4uHERV3N4 — Mpumelelo Masango (@JustCallMeMpumi) June 5, 2020

#BlackLivesMatter

Advocacy Group @NotInMyNameSA picketing outside the @USEmbassySA against police brutality and in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement demanding justice for those who are victims of law enforcement brutality.@Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/fHkpxK5PYX — uMaBhayi (@Sipha_Kema) June 5, 2020

Movements across the globe have gone into mass protests after the brutal murder of George Floyd by the US police.

Masango says black civil society groups are adding their voices to the calls for justice and end to institutionalised racism across the world.

The report was not even worth the paper it was written on... Collins Khosa was brutally murdered by SANDF soldiers. Themba Masango, Secretary-general - #NotInMyName

The soldiers that killed Collins Khosa must be thrown with the book of the law and we must make sure that justice prevails. Themba Masango, Secretary-general - #NotInMyName

We cannot continue to have black people marginalised or have institutionalised racism at the neck of black people, the world over. Themba Masango, Secretary-general - #NotInMyName

We cannot have the people who are meant to be protecting us - the police, the state - being the one's that are murdering us. Themba Masango, Secretary-general - #NotInMyName

