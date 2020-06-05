[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting the Western Cape to assess the province's readiness and ability to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.
The province has the highest number of infections and deaths with currently 66% of the country's cases and 76% of all deaths nationwide due to the virus.
Clement Manyathela speaks to EWN reporter Kevin Brandt who is on the tour.
The president is currently at the Cape Town International Convention Centre where he is getting an update from the Western Cape Health Department with regards to interventions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the province.Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN
The CTICC field hospital will now be known as the Hospital of Hope, says Brandt
The president is receiving a report on the granular details of bed numbers and other details.
This is an opening of a facility that is a historic moment, turning a facility of culture, expo, and trade into a health response.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Listen below:
