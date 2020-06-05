'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion'
Eskom overpaid an unnamed contractor by about R4 billion, longsuffering South Africans found out this week.
Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations wants the ailing power producer to explain the payment.
The contractor accepts that it was overpaid, and Eskom is trying to get the money back.
Read: Eskom must explain 'erroneous' R4bn paid to contractor - parly committee
Clement Manyathela interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha.
You may not have a drink this weekend, but you’ll have electricity, I can assure you!Sikhonathi Mantshansha, spokesperson - Eskom
No, Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion… Eskom has that claim against Tegeta…Sikhonathi Mantshansha, spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive
Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.Read More
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19
Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well.Read More
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship
Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship.Read More
Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end?
Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing?Read More
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money
Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio.Read More
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'
We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.Read More
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair
FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock
Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.Read More
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall
"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads
Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher.Read More