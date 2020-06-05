



Eskom overpaid an unnamed contractor by about R4 billion, longsuffering South Africans found out this week.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations wants the ailing power producer to explain the payment.

The contractor accepts that it was overpaid, and Eskom is trying to get the money back.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Read: Eskom must explain 'erroneous' R4bn paid to contractor - parly committee

Clement Manyathela interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha.

You may not have a drink this weekend, but you’ll have electricity, I can assure you! Sikhonathi Mantshansha, spokesperson - Eskom

No, Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion… Eskom has that claim against Tegeta… Sikhonathi Mantshansha, spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the interview in the audio below.