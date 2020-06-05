SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests
Robyn Curnow began her professional career at the SABC in the early 90s.
She's now an anchor and correspondent for CNN International, where she's worked for almost 20 years.
Curnow now lives in Atlanta, Georgia in the US and is the host of CNN Newsroom with Robyn Curnow.
She describes her job as being a sieve that filters through a slew of information for audiences.
She says it's important for news anchors to always be honest and transparent when they lack the knowledge about certain topics and allow a diversity of experts to shed light on them instead.
Her career highlights include covering the funerals of Madiba and Pope John Paul II, as well as being there former US President Barack Obama's historic visit to Cuba.
Curnow spoke to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about the digital transformation of newsrooms, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Goerge Floyd prostest and calls for racial justice in the US.
I'm like a filter, I have to weed out what is the most important, salient information.Robyn Curnow, CNN news anchor
It's such an angry America [right now] in such a difficult time.Robyn Curnow, CNN news anchor
It was interesting getting the differing opinions from medical experts [on Covid-19].Robyn Curnow, CNN news anchor
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
