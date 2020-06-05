DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

Streaming issues? Report here
Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has a plan to save the tourism industry and, therefore, the livelihoods of about 1.2 million.

Visitors to romantic Cape Town.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane recently said that domestic tourism will likely only get going again by December while foreign tourism won’t resume before February 2021.

By that time, much of the tourism, travel and hospitality industries will have ceased to exist.

The DA says the Department of Tourism’s answer to the industry's existential crisis is lacking on many levels:

  • Unfair criteria for accessing the Tourism Relief Fund.

  • Doesn’t consider “realities on the ground”.

  • Not informed by proper data and research.

  • Doesn’t consider a phased approach to reopening.

Kieno Kammies asked the DA Shadow Minister of Tourism Manny De Freitas to explain the party’s short term, immediate plan to help the rebirth of the industry.

Tourism employs more people than mining or agriculture… If you leave it [reopening] ‘til the end of the year… the whole sector will be left with next to nothing…

Manny De Freitas, Shadow Minister of Tourism - DA

Lodges… those are already social-distanced. Why can’t those open? You can go to church with 50 people. Why can’t you and two other people go on holiday in a lodge?

Manny De Freitas, Shadow Minister of Tourism - DA

Why business travel only?

Manny De Freitas, Shadow Minister of Tourism - DA

If you treat the public like adults, the overwhelming majority will social distance and wear their masks…

Manny De Freitas, Shadow Minister of Tourism - DA

The regulations should look at how to open the economy, not how to keep it closed… If you can prove that you’re able to comply, you should be allowed to open…

Manny De Freitas, Shadow Minister of Tourism - DA

The Tourism Relief Fund… the irony is that people who are completely compliant – black South Africans – have been denied…

Manny De Freitas, Shadow Minister of Tourism - DA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

