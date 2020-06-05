Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay
The novel tells the story of 16-year-old Naomi who goes on holiday with her family to Jeffreys Bay. When she meets the strange and imaginative Elize on the beach, a budding friendship blooms.
Sally Partridge says 'Sea Star Summer' is an ode to Jeffreys Bay and references some of her favourite local spots in the small holiday town.
Partridge chats to CapeTlk host John Maytham about her latest novel and the process of writing young adult fiction.
Everything that happens in the book features all my favourite places in Jeffreys Bay... everything is real.Sally Partridge, author
Jeffreys Bay is a magical place for me. Because it's part of my love story, it was always going to be a love story. I knew from my first visit that I was going to write a book set there.Sally Partridge, author
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
