John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020
- My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell
- The Secretary by Renée Knight
- How to Argue With a Racist, History, Science, Race and Reality by Adam Rutherford
Listen to John's full review below:
