Latest Local
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality. 5 June 2020 2:21 PM
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown. 5 June 2020 12:12 PM
View all Local
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner. 5 June 2020 11:26 AM
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
View all Politics
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and... 5 June 2020 4:13 PM
Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause. 5 June 2020 12:18 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.
  • My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell
  • The Secretary by Renée Knight
  • How to Argue With a Racist, History, Science, Race and Reality by Adam Rutherford

Listen to John's full review below:


