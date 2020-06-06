[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC. 5 June 2020 12:47 PM
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant. 5 June 2020 11:46 AM
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d'Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'

6 June 2020 9:41 AM
by
Tags:
Smile
charlie chaplin
SA lockdown
Drakensberg Boys Choir
Drakensberg Chamber Choir

The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.
Screengrab: Drakensberg Boys Choir - Smile

Smile has become a classic song since lyrics were added to the music originally composed by Charlie Chaplin.

Now it's been given the Drakensberg touch, with the Drakensberg Boys Choir School presenting its Chamber Choir.

Screengrab: Drakensberg Boys Choir - Smile

Their uplifting rendition is something we could all do with during this stressful time of Covid-19:

"We thought this song perfectly captures the spirit of our human response to the pandemic, full of melancholy, yet extremely hopeful and positive."

The video ends with one of the choir members saying "And remember, music heals your soul".

So, click on the video below and enjoy:


