Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
The Western Cape went ahead with the phased return of pupils on Monday after the education minister's last-minute announcement the night before that the re-opening of schools would be delayed by a week.
RELATED: Western Cape schools are ready, let's go back to school - Premier Alan Winde
It's reported that 66 staff members at 55 schools in the province have tested positive for Covid-19, but the majority of the positive tests were recorded before they returned to school.
Facing the fallout of anxiety around infection, teachers need more support says Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa)
As one said to me yesterday - two people at her school tested positive - she became instantly ill... The next day there was nothing wrong with her, but the psychological impact is being ignored and nothing is being done to assist those teachers with dealing with the pressure, with the concern, with the worry that comes with a colleague having fallen prey to the pandemic.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
RELATED: New school calendar: return dates for all the grades
Manuel says it's not so much the number of schools affected as the psychological effects that concern him.
It still creates more panic... even outside those schools, and we are paying scant attention to the real fears of people who go home to people who may be ill and they have little babies of their own, they have elderly parents etcetera. You can't just summarily reduce it down to a statistical figure...Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
I'm not advocating for the closure of schools... We all agree that many of our learners are far safer at our schools... We need to be assisting, we need to be showing support, that is what I'm advocating.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Manuel says there should be ready access to psychological support for teachers and their families, acknowledging that this is available at some schools although these are also under-resourced.
He also feels teachers should be better educated to deal effectively with the pandemic.
We are concentrating a lot on the education of the children, but we are not concentrating much on the education of the teachers... because if teachers know more about handling the situation they can assist the children better.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
What we are asking for is, let's sit down and explore with the psychiatric organisations how we can best assist to reduce panic, to have a calmer approach to this and, of course, to ready them for what seems like an absolute eventuality that will occur.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Naptosa will be represented in a meeting with Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday afternoon.
Manuel says the union does not have the resources to check the readiness of every single school in the country, so they will be holding the minister responsible for her statement that all schools are prepared for re-opening on 8 June.
We have to sustain compliance and we have to educate our schools to sustain compliance, but then there is of course the responsibility of the Education Department. We want to see the plan to replenish the consumables - things such as children's masks... What about the hand sanitizers, the bleach, the cleaning equipment etcetera?Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Local
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.Read More
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'
The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases
June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures.Read More
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork
It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.Read More
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice
Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality.Read More
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth
Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off
"Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried."Read More
'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity'
Pest Free SA says its a consequence of more people being at home with more food scraps and fewer people in the commercial space.Read More
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats
Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable.Read More
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host
Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.Read More
More from Politics
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.Read More
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture
Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).Read More
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC
The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC.Read More
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant
Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant.Read More
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday
Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.Read More
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid
The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutional.Read More
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law.Read More
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'
Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.Read More
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall
"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement
Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement.Read More