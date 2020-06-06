National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Western Cape on Friday to assess its readiness to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.
Accompanied by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the president officially opened the first field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, CTICC 1. (CTICC 2 is in the pipeline.)
RELATED: [VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC
The province accounts for 66% of South Africa's cases and 76% of Covid-related deaths nationwide.
Premier Alan Winde updated the president and his team on the Western Cape's hot spot strategy and implementation plan.
Talking to Africa Melane, Winde uses the example of the Witzenberg municipality to illustrate how the province's "whole-government" approach to flattening the curve, is bearing fruit.
For example the local government - they would make sure that their traffic officials, their law enforcement officials... even employing extra officials so that you would use them for social distancing especially when the town gets congested over weekends.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Then what we did is we spoke to business and got then to do two things. One was the retailers started taking product to the people rather than the people coming... We also asked businesses to pay people on different days so you didn't get everybody being paid on a Friday and everybody needing to go and buy their essential products on a Friday.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
[People's] behavioral change was almost more intense because, initially, we said this is a hot spot and it's growing fast and people got very nervous. We used that and behavioral change became much more of a norm in the region.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Winde says this "whole-of-society" approach is to be being implemented in all eight divisions of the City of Cape Town.
Further innovations were also presented to President Ramaphosa.
The red dot innovation, which helps to minimise spread - maybe that's an innovation that changes the way the taxi industry operatesAlan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
These management practises will also be put in place in areas that are not yet showing rapid increases in infection, says the premier, ahead of any future peak.
We are zooming it down into the suburbs but what we're also doing is in actual fact is dividing it into the eight areas and putting plans in place there. We took a decision last week that says we're going to do that across the whole province.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
It's interesting to see how people come together to say 'let's make sure we slow this virus'.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Winde also discusses the availability of beds in view of the president saying he'd rather see too many than too few beds available for Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape.
There are two kinds of beds - the one is the hospital space the other is quarantine and isolation... from the modeling how do we up our quarantine and isolation? We've got about 9,000 in the plan... That's why he brought along a couple of his ministers suggesting that perhaps we should look at some of the national parks' accommodation for isolation and quarantine.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
The main three sticking points raised with the president were staffing (more beds equal more staff), the testing kit backlog and funding.
We're sitting at about just under R4-billion already with our responses and we need to be able to get assurances that we're going to get extra funding or cover from a national government point of view.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio below:
More from Politics
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.Read More
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture
Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).Read More
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC
The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC.Read More
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant
Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant.Read More
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday
Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.Read More
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid
The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutional.Read More
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law.Read More
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'
Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.Read More
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall
"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement
Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement.Read More
More from Local
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.Read More
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'
The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases
June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures.Read More
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork
It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.Read More
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice
Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality.Read More
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth
Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off
"Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried."Read More
'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity'
Pest Free SA says its a consequence of more people being at home with more food scraps and fewer people in the commercial space.Read More
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats
Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable.Read More
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host
Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.Read More