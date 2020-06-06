National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality. 5 June 2020 2:21 PM
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown. 5 June 2020 12:12 PM
View all Local
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC. 5 June 2020 12:47 PM
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant. 5 June 2020 11:46 AM
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
View all Politics
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes

6 June 2020 1:32 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
CTICC hospital
CTICC1
Hospital of Hope
CTICC2

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Western Cape on Friday to assess its readiness to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accompanied by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the president officially opened the first field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, CTICC 1. (CTICC 2 is in the pipeline.)

RELATED: [VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC

The province accounts for 66% of South Africa's cases and 76% of Covid-related deaths nationwide.

Premier Alan Winde updated the president and his team on the Western Cape's hot spot strategy and implementation plan.

Talking to Africa Melane, Winde uses the example of the Witzenberg municipality to illustrate how the province's "whole-government" approach to flattening the curve, is bearing fruit.

For example the local government - they would make sure that their traffic officials, their law enforcement officials... even employing extra officials so that you would use them for social distancing especially when the town gets congested over weekends.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Then what we did is we spoke to business and got then to do two things. One was the retailers started taking product to the people rather than the people coming... We also asked businesses to pay people on different days so you didn't get everybody being paid on a Friday and everybody needing to go and buy their essential products on a Friday.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

[People's] behavioral change was almost more intense because, initially, we said this is a hot spot and it's growing fast and people got very nervous. We used that and behavioral change became much more of a norm in the region.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde says this "whole-of-society" approach is to be being implemented in all eight divisions of the City of Cape Town.

Further innovations were also presented to President Ramaphosa.

The red dot innovation, which helps to minimise spread - maybe that's an innovation that changes the way the taxi industry operates

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

These management practises will also be put in place in areas that are not yet showing rapid increases in infection, says the premier, ahead of any future peak.

We are zooming it down into the suburbs but what we're also doing is in actual fact is dividing it into the eight areas and putting plans in place there. We took a decision last week that says we're going to do that across the whole province.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

It's interesting to see how people come together to say 'let's make sure we slow this virus'.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde also discusses the availability of beds in view of the president saying he'd rather see too many than too few beds available for Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape.

There are two kinds of beds - the one is the hospital space the other is quarantine and isolation... from the modeling how do we up our quarantine and isolation? We've got about 9,000 in the plan... That's why he brought along a couple of his ministers suggesting that perhaps we should look at some of the national parks' accommodation for isolation and quarantine.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

The main three sticking points raised with the president were staffing (more beds equal more staff), the testing kit backlog and funding.

We're sitting at about just under R4-billion already with our responses and we need to be able to get assurances that we're going to get extra funding or cover from a national government point of view.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio below:


6 June 2020 1:32 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
CTICC hospital
CTICC1
Hospital of Hope
CTICC2

Recommended

More from Politics

teacher school classroom learning

Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa

6 June 2020 11:06 AM

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

5 June 2020 3:08 PM

Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-winde-and-president-ramaphosajpg

[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC

5 June 2020 12:47 PM

The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180806taxis

What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant

5 June 2020 11:46 AM

Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew1jpg

Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday

5 June 2020 11:26 AM

Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190711-jackson-mthembu-edjpg

Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

4 June 2020 4:53 PM

The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police cops law enforcement

New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police

4 June 2020 3:58 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140221TygerbergHospital.jpg

'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'

4 June 2020 10:44 AM

Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

4 June 2020 8:38 AM

"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blm-4jpeg

[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement

3 June 2020 3:29 PM

Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

teacher school classroom learning

Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa

6 June 2020 11:06 AM

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drakensberg-boys-choir

[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'

6 June 2020 9:41 AM

The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases

6 June 2020 9:24 AM

June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

newlands-rugbypng

WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork

5 June 2020 7:23 PM

It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

not-in-my-name-protest-tweet-pic-croppedjpg

#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice

5 June 2020 2:21 PM

Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cloudy-deliveries-branded-bicylcles-facebookjpg

Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth

5 June 2020 12:12 PM

Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off

5 June 2020 10:35 AM

"Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rat rodents in home 123rf

'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity'

5 June 2020 10:29 AM

Pest Free SA says its a consequence of more people being at home with more food scraps and fewer people in the commercial space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats

4 June 2020 6:28 PM

Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

robjpg

[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host

4 June 2020 5:42 PM

Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa

Local Politics

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases

Local

DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death

World

EWN Highlights

Andrew Mlangeni hailed for his role in SA’s development

6 June 2020 1:41 PM

Mbalula inspects Lanseria Airport to check adherence to lockdown regulations

6 June 2020 1:39 PM

With 409 COVID-19 cases in NW, Mokgoro says infections at mines are concerning

6 June 2020 1:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA