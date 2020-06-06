Streaming issues? Report here
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

6 June 2020 3:49 PM
by
Tags:
SANParks
Table Mountain National Park
Lion's Head
SA lockdown
level 3 lockdown

Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown.
Lion's Head in Cape Town. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Cape Town hikers were overjoyed when they heard that they could head for their beloved mountain again when Level 3 lockdown regulations kicked in on Monday.

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced that Table Mountain National Park would re-open on 1 June, with the exception of Cape Point and Boulders Beach.

Now, the popular trails on Lion's Head are out of bounds again, apparently due to hikers' noncompliance with safety regulations.

RELATED: So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3

The Lion's Head section of the Table Mountain National Park has been closed indefinitely, with immediate effect, says SANParks.

Signal Hill though, remains open.


