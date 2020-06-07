'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to update the nation on the re-scheduled return to school on Monday of Grade and 7 and 12 learners, at 4 pm on Sunday.
RELATED: It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga
In the meanwhile, Africa Melane gets input from director general Mathanzima Mweli, who interrupted ongoing meetings for an interview on Weekend Breakfast.
Saturday saw a flurry of meetings which included MECs and teacher unions.
Mweli points out that minister Motshekga has already indicated that the phased-in return of pupils will begin on 1 June.
And it seems that schools in the different provinces who were short of personal protective equipment (PPE) have caught up.
This week was used to mop up and ramp up areas where there was slow delivery.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
We received three reports yesterday and the three reports indicate that learners should be going back to school tomorrow (Monday).Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
A consignment of masks that disappeared in KwaZulu-Natal has been traced and an investigation is ongoing, he says.
In other provinces the reports that we got Wednesday up to yesterday (Saturday) is that masks are available for learners, masks for educators had been procured the week before in provinces that were still lagging behind.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
Another major concern voiced by unions, teachers and parents alike has been the reported inadequacy of water supply and sanitation at many schools, especially in rural areas.
Mweli says the "startling revelation" is that some of these schools actually do have water reticulation - the fact is that many have been affected by the drought and also by vandalism.
It happens in all the nine provinces by the way, including the Western Cape that started last week. They've still got schools that got broken into, vandalised, the water reticulation systems destroyed. Of course it also related to criminal elements - in some cases some MECs are of the view that it is a combination of some criminal elements, but some political motive of some people who do not want us to go back to school.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
Regarding sanitation, he says the challenge is not necessarily schools that have no sanitation at all, but maintaining the sanitation they do have as providing temporary, portable facilities is not sustainable.
The advice that I've given to the Council of Education ministers is that we might have to stop building any new toilets or any new schools and just focus on sanitation, because if we don't do that for the next two to three years, then we're going to be in trouble... The R12-billion that we have for infrastructure, we might as well just invest it in revamping our sanitation facilities in schools.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
Covid-19 has posed a serious challenge to us - you need to have a functional sanitation system which is able to secure health and safety of learners.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
Mweli says the minister is extremely worried about children from disadvantaged communities who've been unable to keep up with their peers from more affluent homes, for whom online learning has been accessible all through lockdown.
Our worry is that the gap between these that have already advanced and those that are lagging behind, is widening. It's going to be increasingly difficult to close that gap.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
For more from the Basic Education DG, listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration.Read More
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.Read More
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.Read More
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture
Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).Read More
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC
The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC.Read More
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant
Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant.Read More
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday
Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.Read More
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid
The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutional.Read More
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law.Read More
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'
Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.Read More
More from Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 46 000, up by 2 539
June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures.Read More
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration.Read More
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.Read More
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.Read More
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'
The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.Read More
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork
It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.Read More
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice
Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality.Read More
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth
Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off
"Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried."Read More
'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity'
Pest Free SA says its a consequence of more people being at home with more food scraps and fewer people in the commercial space.Read More