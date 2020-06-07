'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00

Latest Local
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality. 5 June 2020 2:21 PM
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown. 5 June 2020 12:12 PM
View all Local
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC. 5 June 2020 12:47 PM
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant. 5 June 2020 11:46 AM
View all Politics
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
View all Business
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA

7 June 2020 11:12 AM
by
Tags:
Basic Education Department
Education
Angie Motshekga
Mathanzima Mweli
COVID-19
level 3 lockdown
#returntoschool

DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to update the nation on the re-scheduled return to school on Monday of Grade and 7 and 12 learners, at 4 pm on Sunday.

RELATED: It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga

In the meanwhile, Africa Melane gets input from director general Mathanzima Mweli, who interrupted ongoing meetings for an interview on Weekend Breakfast.

Saturday saw a flurry of meetings which included MECs and teacher unions.

Mweli points out that minister Motshekga has already indicated that the phased-in return of pupils will begin on 1 June.

And it seems that schools in the different provinces who were short of personal protective equipment (PPE) have caught up.

This week was used to mop up and ramp up areas where there was slow delivery.

Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education

We received three reports yesterday and the three reports indicate that learners should be going back to school tomorrow (Monday).

Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education

A consignment of masks that disappeared in KwaZulu-Natal has been traced and an investigation is ongoing, he says.

In other provinces the reports that we got Wednesday up to yesterday (Saturday) is that masks are available for learners, masks for educators had been procured the week before in provinces that were still lagging behind.

Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education

Another major concern voiced by unions, teachers and parents alike has been the reported inadequacy of water supply and sanitation at many schools, especially in rural areas.

Mweli says the "startling revelation" is that some of these schools actually do have water reticulation - the fact is that many have been affected by the drought and also by vandalism.

It happens in all the nine provinces by the way, including the Western Cape that started last week. They've still got schools that got broken into, vandalised, the water reticulation systems destroyed. Of course it also related to criminal elements - in some cases some MECs are of the view that it is a combination of some criminal elements, but some political motive of some people who do not want us to go back to school.

Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education

Regarding sanitation, he says the challenge is not necessarily schools that have no sanitation at all, but maintaining the sanitation they do have as providing temporary, portable facilities is not sustainable.

The advice that I've given to the Council of Education ministers is that we might have to stop building any new toilets or any new schools and just focus on sanitation, because if we don't do that for the next two to three years, then we're going to be in trouble... The R12-billion that we have for infrastructure, we might as well just invest it in revamping our sanitation facilities in schools.

Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education

Covid-19 has posed a serious challenge to us - you need to have a functional sanitation system which is able to secure health and safety of learners.

Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education

Mweli says the minister is extremely worried about children from disadvantaged communities who've been unable to keep up with their peers from more affluent homes, for whom online learning has been accessible all through lockdown.

Our worry is that the gap between these that have already advanced and those that are lagging behind, is widening. It's going to be increasingly difficult to close that gap.

Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education

For more from the Basic Education DG, listen to the interview below:


