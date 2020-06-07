[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 46 000, up by 2 539 June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures. 7 June 2020 9:21 AM
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration. 6 June 2020 2:57 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration. 6 June 2020 2:57 PM
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town. 6 June 2020 1:32 PM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane

7 June 2020 2:05 PM
by
Tags:
Lockdown
COVID-19
social distancing
lockdown kiss
Lori Lauderdale

A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown.

A video of a woman kissing her two-year-old granddaughter with a windowpane separating them, has gone viral.

Lori Lauderdale went on a long-distance trip to at least catch sight of her four children's offspring.

Little Shepard squealed excitedly when her grandmother came into view and Lauderdale was soon in tears.

Toddler kisses grandma through window. Screengrab: 11Alive on Facebook

A lockdown kiss through glass covered all the social distancing rules.

Watch the touching reunion below:


More from World

robyn-curnow-cnn-youtube-screenshot-thumbnailjpg

SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests

5 June 2020 4:13 PM

South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and protests.

Read More arrow_forward

Death swing grieving grief 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death

5 June 2020 12:18 PM

At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause.

Read More arrow_forward

btjpg

[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem

2 June 2020 5:30 PM

As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher

1 June 2020 5:14 PM

A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available.

Read More arrow_forward

Protests 123rfpolitics 123rf

Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests

1 June 2020 11:36 AM

Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery.

Read More arrow_forward

keedron-bryantpng

[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd

30 May 2020 2:19 PM

'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.

Read More arrow_forward

the-lake-at-ozarkspng

[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral

25 May 2020 12:07 PM

Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views.

Read More arrow_forward

Chinese scientist

Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19

19 May 2020 11:16 AM

The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.

Read More arrow_forward

nhk-blacklight-experimentpng

[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread

15 May 2020 1:47 PM

A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario.

Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England

14 May 2020 5:14 PM

John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Government, private hospitals agree on deal for COVID-19 patients

7 June 2020 1:22 PM

Schools in Western Cape,Gauteng 99% ready to receive pupils tomorrow - Motshekga

7 June 2020 12:03 PM

Gauteng commuters faced with 172% rise in taxi fares from mid-June

7 June 2020 10:19 AM

