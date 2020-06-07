[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane
A video of a woman kissing her two-year-old granddaughter with a windowpane separating them, has gone viral.
Lori Lauderdale went on a long-distance trip to at least catch sight of her four children's offspring.
Little Shepard squealed excitedly when her grandmother came into view and Lauderdale was soon in tears.
A lockdown kiss through glass covered all the social distancing rules.
Watch the touching reunion below:
