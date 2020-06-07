[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness
Last Sunday evening, the Basic Education Department made a last-minute announcement that the phased return to school would be delayed by a week.
Minister Angie Motshekga briefed the nation again on the eve of re-opening, after declaring on Monday that Grade 7 and 12 learners would go back to class on 8 June.
Watch the update in the video below:
More from Politics
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier.Read More
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA
DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway.Read More
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration.Read More
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.Read More
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.Read More
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture
Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).Read More
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC
The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC.Read More
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant
Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant.Read More
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday
Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.Read More
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid
The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutional.Read More
More from Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier.Read More
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA
DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 46 000, up by 2 539
June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures.Read More
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration.Read More
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.Read More
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.Read More
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'
The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.Read More
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork
It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.Read More
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice
Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality.Read More
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth
Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More