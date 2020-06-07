Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Interfaith silent Vigil at St George Cathedral under the leadership of Arch Bishop Thabo Makhoba.
Nomfundo Walaza
Nomfundo Walaza - CEO at Desmond Tutu Peace Centre
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness

7 June 2020 4:04 PM
by
Tags:
Basic Education Department
Angie Motshekga
2020 school year
Coronavirus
COVID-19
#returntoschool

Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant.

Last Sunday evening, the Basic Education Department made a last-minute announcement that the phased return to school would be delayed by a week.

Minister Angie Motshekga briefed the nation again on the eve of re-opening, after declaring on Monday that Grade 7 and 12 learners would go back to class on 8 June.

Watch the update in the video below:


