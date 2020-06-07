95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners





The minister updated South Africa on the state of school readiness on Sunday afternoon, after her department delayed re-opening by a week last Sunday.

Motshekga confirmed that Grades 7 and 12 will resume classes on Monday (8 June), after the department spent the past week seeing to schools that had not yet met Covid-19 related requirements.

She thanked sister departments and all organisations that assisted and also expressed appreciation for communities themselves that stepped in to help.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga during school readiness briefing on 7 June 2020

The minister reiterated that schools which are not yet compliant will remain closed.

The South African National Defence Force is working with the department to ensure water and sanitation facilities become available at the institutions concerned.

The pupils attending the 5% of schools nationwide that are not ready to re-open "will not be left behind", she said.

They will be accommodated in alternative venues - these possibly include neighbouring schools, boarding schools and "camps".

Motshekga emphasized that consent will have to be obtained from parents in these cases.

We have made alternative plans for some of the schools that we have declared unfit to operate whilst we are sorting them out. So, for the remaining 5% or so, alternative measures have been developed by different districts and provinces. Some of them include using neighbouring schools, using under-utilised spaces for instance in boarding schools and putting other learners in camps just to make sure that indeed no learner must be left behind. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

She also addressed parents who are concerned about their children being infected with the virus because of underlying conditions, as well as those simply too anxious to send kids back to school.

Proposals are being considered in this regard and the outcome will be communicated "in a short space of time".

The 2020 school calendar is also in the process of being revised.

Watch the complete briefing below: