All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired





There was some confusion last week about whether traffic licencing centres were open or not, but the City is starting to open its traffic licensing centres as of tomorrow, Tuesday 9 June.

The City's Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith explains how it will all work and what grace periods are in place.

Smith explains the reasons for the week's postponement in reopening licencing centres was threefold.

One, there is not as much pressure given the three month grace period.

And as somebody suggested, everybody will wait until the last three days of that grace period to show up. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

This does mean that any driving licence - be that professional driving licence, learners, vehicle or drivers licence - one has will not expire during this grace period.

Secondly, it took a while to reopen the facilities because staff safety concerns are foremost, he says.

During the lockdown, at peak periods, we were close to 500 staff in one way or another in safety and security alone that are either in isolation, quarantine or in hospital. Frontline staff, as everywhere int he world were the hardest hit. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Smith says they, therefore, wanted to reopen the centres without putting staff at massive risk.

The facilities ready to reopen are the following:

Gallows Hill, Milnerton, Fish Hoek, Brackenfell, Parrow, Bellville, Hillstar, Joe Gqabi, Gordons Bay, and Kuilsriver.

He says the rest will open as health and safety protocols are completed.

We will be prioritising certain categories first to ensure that we can deal with those backlogs. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

These priorities include the renewal of essential workers' documentation where issues such as insurance depend on that being done.

They need to present their essential services permits upon arrival and then we will prioritise them. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Queues inside the building will not be permitted, he explains.

Work services need to be constantly sanitised which will take additional time.

The eye testing machine- or authorator - will be a particular concern in terms of sanitisation as well as the fingerprint machine, he adds.

There is physical contact. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Regarding learner licence tests, he says all those who had tests scheduled during lockdown will be contacted and new dates will be arranged.

New professional driving permits will also be renewed for public transport operators.

Collection of driving licence cards that have been at the centres throughout lockdown will also be arranged.

During the lockdown, he says there was increased usage of the online licencing application and traffic fine payments facility.

Hopefully, that will shorten the queues, and people must not all run on the same day to the facilities. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

If you applied for vehicle licence renewal online before lockdown on 26 March, Smith says you may head to a centre to collect.

I don't see anything about reapplying for those licences. The statement said that all vehicle owners who applied online for the renewal of vehicle licences (during lockdown) do need to reapply as the applications have either expired or could not be processed. So I think that depends on when they applied. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

If you applied electronically after 26 March then those applications expired as they have to be processed within a prescribed period.

The finance department has asked those people to reapply online.

That is one example of systems that just could not keep functioning because staff could not come to work. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

He suggests calling ahead to find out of your licence was renewed.

Listen below: