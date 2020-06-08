Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hanru Niemand
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanru Niemand
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Hospital of Hope is officially open at the CTICC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Medical manager for the WC Health Dept
Today at 15:40
We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yomi Adegoke - British Vogue
Today at 15:50
Lion’s Head hiking trails closed as Capetonians disregard distancing rule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frank Dwyer - independent mountain guide and management member of the Table Mountain Security Action Group
Today at 16:10
Schools re-open in South Africa after initial delay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Insurance - insurance company refusing to pay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Ewart-Smith - Editor at Getaway Magazine
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Rallim Prep School in Sunningdale, designs rainbows for ICC Covid patient beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colleen Millar - Executive Head & Director at Rallim Preparatory Modern Learning Environment
Today at 17:05
Latest evidence about how the Covid-19 is transmitted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Westerford Staff address racism and inequality in light of BLM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibahle Daniel - Grade 12 student at Westerford
Today at 17:46
New Scotland Yard Files on CBS: What is New Scotland Yard Files about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bleksley - the presenter of New Scotland Yard Files
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%' Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association). 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes' Dr Saloojee says lung cancer treatment costs the SA economy R33 billion, three times what is received in excise taxes for cigarett... 8 June 2020 11:48 AM
View all Local
View all Politics
'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%' Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association). 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
View all Business
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and... 5 June 2020 4:13 PM
Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause. 5 June 2020 12:18 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

8 June 2020 9:24 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alcohol
Groote Schuur hospital
Alcohol ban
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
Western Cape Department of Health
Refilwe Moloto
Trauma
gender-based violence
gbv
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
alcohol sales ban
covid-19 in western cape
coronavirus in western cape
Saadiq Kariem
Savannah Smith
Tygerber Hospital

"The statistics are self-evident," says Dr Saadiq Kariem (Western Cape Department of Health).

Last Monday (1 June), legal alcohol sales resumed.

By Tuesday evening trauma doctor Savannah Smith saw more alcohol-related trauma than in the entire month of May.

"People were coming in intoxicated, having stabbed each other and then I need to emphasise the gender-based violence,” said Smith.

“Many women came in needing to be consoled because their partners were drunk and inflicted violence on them.

“The 80-year-old grandmother who fell and broke her hip and ended up waiting up for eight hours to be seen by me, because I was too busy seeing all the alcohol-related trauma.

“The lifting of the alcohol ban may have been somewhat premature."

Read: WC hospitals see spike in trauma cases after alcohol sales resume

Similar reports came from the rest of South Africa.

At Johannesburg’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital – the largest in Africa – within 24 hours of the unbanning of alcohol sales the number of trauma unit cases almost doubled, according to hospital CEO Nkele Lesia.

“The majority of the patients were drunk, a few patients had gunshot wounds and injuries from general assaults,” said Lesia.

Read: Trauma cases almost double in 24 hours after alcohol ban lifted - Bara hospital

Was prohibiting the sale of alcohol the right call?

Is it wise, now the prohibition has been lifted, to limit its sale to weekdays (except Fridays) only?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health.

Moloto asked him about the experience at Western Cape hospitals in the week since the lifting of the ban.

It’s had a massive impact on our facilities. During the lockdown, our facilities had, on average, about 70% to 75% reduction in the trauma volume. The moment alcohol sales were relaxed… we saw a 50% to 100% increase…

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We need all hands on deck for Covid!

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

At Groote Schuur Hospital the weekend before alcohol was released, they would’ve seen five to 10 patients per day… the weekend after they would’ve seen about 50 per day… a 10-fold jump in workload! At Tygerberg Hospital, in April 2019 they saw 1400 patients. In April 2020, they saw about 500. We’re almost back to pre-2020 numbers!

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

It helps significantly [that the sale of alcohol remains illegal from Friday to Sunday]! Most [alcohol related] homicides come in between Friday to Monday morning… Those homicides have jumped from 10 the weekend before to 32 on the weekend after…

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Movement of people plus more freely available alcohol – obviously, it’s a dangerous combination.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We know from work done by Professor Parry [Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council] that alcohol is related to about 65% to 70% of cases in our trauma unit. It [increased trauma cases] is not only about increased movement of people! In fact, it’s significantly more about alcohol availability.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

The statistics are self-evident.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


8 June 2020 9:24 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alcohol
Groote Schuur hospital
Alcohol ban
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
Western Cape Department of Health
Refilwe Moloto
Trauma
gender-based violence
gbv
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
alcohol sales ban
covid-19 in western cape
coronavirus in western cape
Saadiq Kariem
Savannah Smith
Tygerber Hospital

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

171108-taxi-strike3edjpg

'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'

8 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190419-traffic-checks-edjpg

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

8 June 2020 8:45 AM

If you applied online for a licence before 26 March you may collect at the traffic department licence centres reopening on 9 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases

7 June 2020 9:21 AM

June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

5 June 2020 3:08 PM

Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-winde-and-president-ramaphosajpg

[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC

5 June 2020 12:47 PM

The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death swing grieving grief 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death

5 June 2020 12:18 PM

At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180806taxis

What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant

5 June 2020 11:46 AM

Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off

5 June 2020 10:35 AM

"Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rat rodents in home 123rf

'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity'

5 June 2020 10:29 AM

Pest Free SA says its a consequence of more people being at home with more food scraps and fewer people in the commercial space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats

4 June 2020 6:28 PM

Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Many smokers used lockdown to quit - research

8 June 2020 2:24 PM

Alexandra commuters outraged over coming taxi fare hikes

8 June 2020 2:01 PM

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect ‘sanitised’ schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA