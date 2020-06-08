Streaming issues? Report here
More national parks reopen with set time slots and visitor quotas

8 June 2020 11:00 AM
by
Tags:
SANParks
hiking
Lion's Head
national parks
national parks reopen
self-drives
day visitors

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that some national parks will reopen for day visitors from Monday.

The only parks that remain closed are the Namaqua National Park as well as Boulders and Cape Point in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

Most gates at Kruger National Park would be open with the exception of Pafuri and Numbi gates.

SANParks says it has prepared for the arrival of day visitors for self-drives and hiking.

Day visitors are encouraged to make their bookings online or telephonically to limit face-to-face contact between staff and guests.

SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli visitors will be allowed to enter national parks during three different time slots, either from 6am to 8am, from 8am to 10am, or from 10am onwards.

He says officials will also implement a visitor quota system at entry points to ensure that there is crowd control.

Picnics, braais, and other activities will not be allowed.

Rangers and visitor safety officers will patrol the parks to ensure that visitors adhere to protocols.

We do have a quota system that we are going to apply.

Reynold Thakhuli, Media Liaison - Sanparks

We are still under lockdown... we will not allowing people to utilise picnic sites, even if it is family.

Reynold Thakhuli, Media Liaison - Sanparks

We do not want to expose anybody, both our staff and our guests, to face-to-face contact. We are encouraging them to make their booking online or [telephonically].

Reynold Thakhuli, Media Liaison - Sanparks

We used last week to prepare for this week, to make sure that we disinfect places, arm our employees with PPE, and ensure that we make our website ready.

Reynold Thakhuli, Media Liaison - Sanparks

RELATED: SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

Thakhul says Lion's Head was closed over the weekend because of non-compliance and what he describes as scenes of 'havoc'.

He says Lion's Head will be reopened at some point.

We will open Lion's Head as soon as we are satisfied that people are going to be adhering to the rules. We are working with a limited number of rangers.

Reynold Thakhuli, Media Liaison - Sanparks

Listen to the update on Today with Kieno Kammies:


