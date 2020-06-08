Taxi industry increases taxi fares by a staggering 172%





The South African National Taxi Council has announced a price hike across the country.

The industry will implement an increase from R13 to R30 - as of 15 June - and the reason for this it says is because Covid-19 regulations limiting the number of people allowed in a taxi.

Is this increase justified, even in the light of the restriction on passenger numbers during Covid-19?

Bruce Whitfield asked what would happen if for example all the airlines got together and decided to fix the price of plane tickets - what the competition commission would say about that.

The prices are set by the taxi industry themselves depending on the routes and distance...by Santaco, the NPA and the local associations. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive, Director - SA Taxi Foundation

Airlines are regulated and we've had conversations around having government and the taxi industry working on regulations and fares but we know there is very little funding...and as such the industry is receiving zero funding from government.. so (regarding the 70 per cent capacity rule) basically government has been asking them to fund commuters with no assistance. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive, Director - SA Taxi Foundation

I'm not advocating happily that we want commuters to be paying these fares but I understand the plight of a small business owner operating at a loss...expected to run at 70 per cent capacity which we understand... but in this period it's been over 70 days that we've been expected to run at these losses... Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive, Director - SA Taxi Foundation

But according to Ndumiso Hadebe, independent economist, justifying the increase is more complicated than passenger numbers.

This one is a very difficult one to justify because it comes at the back of the public passenger transport marketing enquiry by the competition competition in which they've received a number of complaints of short distance buses excessively priced... Ndumiso Hadebe - independent economist

If you look at the fact that between 70 and 80 per cent of the South African population is dependent on public passenger transport for mobility, it creates a very difficult trade-off...and the implications of the increase does have ramifications for workers, for the fiscal position of the SA government... Ndumiso Hadebe, independent economist

Commuters disembark from a taxi. Picture: 123rf

