Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy

Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hanru Niemand
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanru Niemand
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Hospital of Hope is officially open at the CTICC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Medical manager for the WC Health Dept
Today at 15:40
We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yomi Adegoke - British Vogue
Today at 15:50
Lion’s Head hiking trails closed as Capetonians disregard distancing rule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frank Dwyer - independent mountain guide and management member of the Table Mountain Security Action Group
Today at 16:10
Schools re-open in South Africa after initial delay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Insurance - insurance company refusing to pay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Ewart-Smith - Editor at Getaway Magazine
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Rallim Prep School in Sunningdale, designs rainbows for ICC Covid patient beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colleen Millar - Executive Head & Director at Rallim Preparatory Modern Learning Environment
Today at 17:05
Latest evidence about how the Covid-19 is transmitted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Westerford Staff address racism and inequality in light of BLM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibahle Daniel - Grade 12 student at Westerford
Today at 17:46
New Scotland Yard Files on CBS: What is New Scotland Yard Files about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bleksley - the presenter of New Scotland Yard Files
Latest Local
'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%' Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association). 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes' Dr Saloojee says lung cancer treatment costs the SA economy R33 billion, three times what is received in excise taxes for cigarett... 8 June 2020 11:48 AM
View all Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%' Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association). 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
View all Business
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and... 5 June 2020 4:13 PM
Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause. 5 June 2020 12:18 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy

8 June 2020 11:41 AM
by
Tags:
Kenya
Nigeria
Africa
Angola
South Africa
IMF
International Monetary Fund
African economies
Nairobi
Refilwe Moloto
africa report
Kenyan economy
Angolan economy
economy of angola
economy of kenya
Economies of Africa
Jean-Jacques Cornish

The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil.

Kenya has overtaken Angola as sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest economy, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Nairobi, Kenya

Angola’s is one of the world’s major oil producers.

Its economy has been in shrinking in every year since 2016.

Kenya, with no significant mineral endowment, has seen economic growth averaging about 5% for more than a decade.

Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa.

It is closely followed by South Africa, which has the Continent’s most developed economy.

Related article: Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

If the oil price doesn’t increase, Angola is going to feel it even more… China – feeling the pinch too – is in no mood for going easy on loans.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent - CapeTalk

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:59].

