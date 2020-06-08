Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy





Kenya has overtaken Angola as sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest economy, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Nairobi, Kenya

Angola’s is one of the world’s major oil producers.

Its economy has been in shrinking in every year since 2016.

Kenya, with no significant mineral endowment, has seen economic growth averaging about 5% for more than a decade.

Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa.

It is closely followed by South Africa, which has the Continent’s most developed economy.

Related article: Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

If the oil price doesn’t increase, Angola is going to feel it even more… China – feeling the pinch too – is in no mood for going easy on loans. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent - CapeTalk

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:59].