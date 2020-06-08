Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity
Ninety One started in South Africa, in '91, as Investec Asset Management.
The asset manager, in partnership with a private equity firm, has now launched a R10 billion fund that will target to preserve South African businesses under stress from the coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting lockdown in the country.
What we are trying to do is support companies that went into Covid-19 viable but could face significant revenue pressures over the next six to 18 months.Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA investments - Ninety One
There are a range of business that have been impacted by the lockdown - I think when we started to talk about it everybody assumed what would be the hardest hit would be the tourism and travel areas but also companies that run on 50% or 30 % of normal whether it is a waste management company or a company that runs maintenance for Eskom for example...Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA investments - Ninety One
So - many companies that have been hurt by the lockdown that on a three- to five-year basis are quite important to retaining a productive capacity in SA...the nature of the fund is that we need to take a five-year view.Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA investments - Ninety One
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity
More from Business
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000 large enterprises.Read More
Taxi industry increases taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced a radical price fare hike across the country.Read More
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR
Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR.Read More
'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'
Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association).Read More
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging
After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdog.Read More
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy
The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil.Read More
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture
Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).Read More
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion'
Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha.Read More
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive
Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.Read More
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19
Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well.Read More