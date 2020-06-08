New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The projected medical facility, earmarked for development in Midrand, will be named the Cecilia Makiwane Gallagher Critical Care Hospital, in recognition of South Africa's first black registered professional nurse.
It is to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for Covid-19 patients.
It will initially have 524 beds and is designed to be upscaled to 1,178 beds, without the need to build a second duplicate infrastructure.
We became more and more concerned about the surge in the pandemic...Dr Johan Pretorius, director - Universal Healthcare Foundation
Out of every 100 you'll find about 20 need to go to hospital...now 20 of them will be admitted of which about half will recover fairly easily using just high flow oxygen but out of the other ten, about five will need some breathing device and the other five will need incubation. Unfortunately out of those five about two will die.Dr Johan Pretorius, director - Universal Healthcare Foundation
If you apply that principle across the population in SA, even in the most conservative case it looks like we're going to be short of between seven and ten-thousand critical care beds with some form of ventilatory assistance....Dr Johan Pretorius, director - Universal Healthcare Foundation
