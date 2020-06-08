New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
I disagree that it's racist - UCT prof defends offensive study on black students The University of Cape Town (UCT) professor behind a study that sparked widespread debate has defended her work. 8 June 2020 3:44 PM
'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%' Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association). 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients

8 June 2020 7:58 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
Cecilia Makiwane
Dr. Johan Pretorius

Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johannesburg.

The projected medical facility, earmarked for development in Midrand, will be named the Cecilia Makiwane Gallagher Critical Care Hospital, in recognition of South Africa's first black registered professional nurse.

It is to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for Covid-19 patients.

It will initially have 524 beds and is designed to be upscaled to 1,178 beds, without the need to build a second duplicate infrastructure.

We became more and more concerned about the surge in the pandemic...

Dr Johan Pretorius, director - Universal Healthcare Foundation

Out of every 100 you'll find about 20 need to go to hospital...now 20 of them will be admitted of which about half will recover fairly easily using just high flow oxygen but out of the other ten, about five will need some breathing device and the other five will need incubation. Unfortunately out of those five about two will die.

Dr Johan Pretorius, director - Universal Healthcare Foundation

If you apply that principle across the population in SA, even in the most conservative case it looks like we're going to be short of between seven and ten-thousand critical care beds with some form of ventilatory assistance....

Dr Johan Pretorius, director - Universal Healthcare Foundation

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients


8 June 2020 7:58 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
Cecilia Makiwane
Dr. Johan Pretorius

Recommended

More from Business

eoh-bjpg

Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?

8 June 2020 7:21 PM

Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000 large enterprises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest-grow-wealthjpg

Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity

8 June 2020 6:52 PM

Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments in South African businesses under stress from the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

Taxi industry increases taxi fares by a staggering 172%

8 June 2020 6:43 PM

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced a radical price fare hike across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plastic carrier shopping bags 123rf environment green recycling

Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR

8 June 2020 3:01 PM

Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171108-taxi-strike3edjpg

'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'

8 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging

8 June 2020 12:28 PM

After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdog.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nairobi Kenya 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy

8 June 2020 11:41 AM

The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

5 June 2020 3:08 PM

Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle-dark-electricityjpg

'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion'

5 June 2020 1:34 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

101167622-1759886180818799-401925019539603456-njpg

This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive

4 June 2020 8:16 PM

Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

Local

'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes'

Local

EWN Highlights

Bail set at $1 million for policeman charged with Floyd murder

8 June 2020 8:27 PM

WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwide

8 June 2020 8:12 PM

France police to ban chokehold arrest as protest anger mounts

8 June 2020 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA