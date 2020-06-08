'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'
Taxi commuters in Gauteng will soon pay 172% more per trip.
(Related article: Why Gauteng commuters will pay 172% more in taxi fares
From 15 June, what used to be a R11 trip from Alex to Sandton will cost R30.
The price hike is an attempt to get the government’s attention so it will provide the taxi industry with the relief it was promised, says Victor Moekeletsi, chairperson of the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta).
The hike is, therefore, the government’s fault, says Moekeletsi.
Armsta says it’s unfortunate that commuters must suffer the consequences of the war between it and the Department of Transport.
The taxi association says the government’s response will inform whether it enacts the price hike.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Moeketsi and the National Transport Department's Ayanda Allie Paine.
Minister Mbalula is on record saying that the transport industry needs to be assisted, taxis in particular… Discussions are at an advanced stage! We appeal for patience and calm. Making poor people and the middle-class pay 172% more is… exorbitant and leaves a bitter taste in one’s mouth.Ayanda Allie Paine, Department of Transport
Listen to the interviews in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape
"The statistics are self-evident," says Dr Saadiq Kariem (Western Cape Department of Health).Read More
All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired
If you applied online for a licence before 26 March you may collect at the traffic department licence centres reopening on 9 June.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases
June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.Read More
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture
Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).Read More
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC
The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC.Read More
Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death
At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause.Read More
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant
Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant.Read More
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off
"Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried."Read More
'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity'
Pest Free SA says its a consequence of more people being at home with more food scraps and fewer people in the commercial space.Read More
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats
Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable.Read More