'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'





Taxi commuters in Gauteng will soon pay 172% more per trip.

FILE: Minibus taxis blockade the N3 North approaching Alexandra during a protest. Picture: EWN Traffic

From 15 June, what used to be a R11 trip from Alex to Sandton will cost R30.

The price hike is an attempt to get the government’s attention so it will provide the taxi industry with the relief it was promised, says Victor Moekeletsi, chairperson of the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta).

The hike is, therefore, the government’s fault, says Moekeletsi.

Armsta says it’s unfortunate that commuters must suffer the consequences of the war between it and the Department of Transport.

The taxi association says the government’s response will inform whether it enacts the price hike.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Moeketsi and the National Transport Department's Ayanda Allie Paine.

Minister Mbalula is on record saying that the transport industry needs to be assisted, taxis in particular… Discussions are at an advanced stage! We appeal for patience and calm. Making poor people and the middle-class pay 172% more is… exorbitant and leaves a bitter taste in one’s mouth. Ayanda Allie Paine, Department of Transport

Listen to the interviews in the audio below.