Ramaphosa's speechwriting team needs to do better, argues communications prof
Prof Glenn, a communications researcher, says Ramaphosa's speeches have become less clear and comprehensible over time.
He says the president's speechwriters have focused too much on trying to sound formal and learned, losing the public's interest and attention because of rhetorical flaws.
Glenn compared Ramaphosa’s speeches to those given by the UK's Boris Johnson and found that Ramaphosa's speeches used more complicated and convoluted English.
The professor says it's worrying that many second-language English speakers are being excluded from understanding important information.
He also finds it problematic that Ramaphosa talks about poor and needy communities in the third person.
Glenn, who has written an opinion piece on News24, stresses the importance of using simple language to communicate complicated ideas and info.
He believes Ramaphosa's team can do a better job to communicate effectively and powerfully with his audience.
As the speeches went on, I started wondering, why is my attention wandering, why is it so complicated?Professor Ian Glenn, Research Associate in Communications Sciences - University of the Free State
I used the readability statistics in [Micorsoft] Word... If you look at the Presiden's last speech, you need 13 years of English language schooling, according to the statistics to be able to understand it.Professor Ian Glenn, Research Associate in Communications Sciences - University of the Free State
For comparison, I ran UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech - he's speaking to an English language audience - and you needed only 9 years of education, in other words, someone who's in high school could understand it.Professor Ian Glenn, Research Associate in Communications Sciences - University of the Free State
It worries me that the President's speechwriter or the communications department in the Presidency aren't giving him better advice - it goes beyond the words and the speech.Professor Ian Glenn, Research Associate in Communications Sciences - University of the Free State
Prof Glenn is working with Bob Mattes on a study of the South African government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, comparing different national communications strategies.
He chats to CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies about his observations.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
