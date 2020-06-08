I disagree that it's racist - UCT prof defends offensive study on black students
UCT professor Nicoli Nattrass says she's been branded as a racist because her study on black students and biological sciences has been misinterpreted.
Prof Nattrass authored a paper, about why black students choose not to study biological sciences, which was published in the South African Journal of Science at the end of May.
The study, titled “Why are black South African students less likely to consider studying biological sciences?”, has drawn widespread debate and condemnation.
The paper cited "materialistic values" around occupation and income, "experience with pets" and "attitudes towards wildlife" as some of the reasons why black students are indisposed to studying biological sciences.
Nattrass, based at UCT's Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa (iCWild), says the study was aimed at trying to understand why the university has been "unsuccessful" in attracting black South African students to the field.
She says that student researchers, some of whom are black, helped formulate the survey which was then presented to a university committee.
Nattrass says she disagrees that her study was racist and adds that the work was submitted as preliminary "commentary" and not as a research paper.
She has slammed UCT management for what she describes as censorship after the university's executive launched an investigation and labelled the paper as "offensive to black students".
Nattrass is adamant that the research was aimed at helping towards transformation at the university.
She says she's upset that the public condemnation is "silencing work on transformation".
I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or why the research itself is racist.Professor Nicoli Nattrass
The survey was exploratory. It was a preliminary study... I think people don't quite understand the reason we did it.Professor Nicoli Nattrass
This certainly wasn't a white supremacist agenda, far from it. We were concerned that in this year's Master's class in Conservation Biology there were no black South Africans.Professor Nicoli Nattrass
We weren't judging anybody, we were finding out reasons...Professor Nicoli Nattrass
We were just trying to understand how to do better at transformation at UCT.Professor Nicoli Nattrass
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
