Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR





Plastic bags are not popular.

Across the world, in both developed and developing countries, there are movements against plastic shopping bags.

Scientists from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) studied the environmental, social and economic impacts of carrier bags and came to this counterintuitive conclusion:

Reusable plastic bags are South Africa’s best option.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Anton Nahman, the CSIR principal environmental economist who headed the study.

Nahman says they have evidence that “biodegradable” doesn’t necessarily mean better when it comes to carrier bags.

It all depends on whether you are reusing your plastic bags.

A lot of countries are calling on a ban of single-use plastics… alternatives have environmental impacts as well… You need to quantify the impacts before you can decide on the best ones… Anton Nahman, environmental economist - CSIR

Reusable plastic bags came out looking good in our study… Shoprite’s bag came out looking best… We hope other retailers will follow suit and design a similar bag… Anton Nahman, environmental economist - CSIR

Our single-use bags – we should be reusing them as many times as possible. Anton Nahman, environmental economist - CSIR

