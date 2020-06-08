Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
I disagree that it's racist - UCT prof defends offensive study on black students The University of Cape Town (UCT) professor behind a study that sparked widespread debate has defended her work. 8 June 2020 3:44 PM
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR. 8 June 2020 3:01 PM
View all Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
Taxi industry increases taxi fares by a staggering 172% The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced a radical price fare hike across the country. 8 June 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and... 5 June 2020 4:13 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR

Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR.

Plastic bags are not popular.

Across the world, in both developed and developing countries, there are movements against plastic shopping bags.

Scientists from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) studied the environmental, social and economic impacts of carrier bags and came to this counterintuitive conclusion:

Reusable plastic bags are South Africa’s best option.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Anton Nahman, the CSIR principal environmental economist who headed the study.

Nahman says they have evidence that “biodegradable” doesn’t necessarily mean better when it comes to carrier bags.

It all depends on whether you are reusing your plastic bags.

A lot of countries are calling on a ban of single-use plastics… alternatives have environmental impacts as well… You need to quantify the impacts before you can decide on the best ones…

Anton Nahman, environmental economist - CSIR

Reusable plastic bags came out looking good in our study… Shoprite’s bag came out looking best… We hope other retailers will follow suit and design a similar bag…

Anton Nahman, environmental economist - CSIR

Our single-use bags – we should be reusing them as many times as possible.

Anton Nahman, environmental economist - CSIR

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


