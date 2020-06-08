First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital





The facility, named the Hospital of Hope, is expected to have up to 10 patients admitted before the end of Monday.

The hospital's clinical manager, Dr. Barry Smith, says medical staff will maintain a controlled environment in the first few days of intake.

Dr. Smith says the hospital will treat symptomatic patients that are in need of in-patient care until they can be discharged to go home.

The Hospital of Hope's 862 beds are expected to be filled by the end of June, the doctor explains.

In addition to the assistance of Cuban doctors, Dr. Smith says more nursing and medical staff will be gradually brought in to the hospital as patient admissions increase.

We've tested our systems, but it will be the first time that patients come into the space. Dr Barry Smith, Clinical manager - Hospital of Hope

These are patients that are coming from acute hospitals into these intermediate care hospitals. Dr Barry Smith, Clinical manager - Hospital of Hope

Patient safety comes first. Dr Barry Smith, Clinical manager - Hospital of Hope

The hospitals are currently totally overwhelmed. We are creating the spaces in these intermediate care hopsitals as an extension of those wards. Dr Barry Smith, Clinical manager - Hospital of Hope

