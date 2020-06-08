Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Boeta Cassiem
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
How thermal screening really works
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: You can order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants – at cut-rate prices
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Low libidos during lock down
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Anthony Smith - General Practitioner at Dr Anthony Smith private practice
Today at 21:31
How can racism, police brutality in the US be brought to an end?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
I disagree that it's racist - UCT prof defends offensive study on black students The University of Cape Town (UCT) professor behind a study that sparked widespread debate has defended her work. 8 June 2020 3:44 PM
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR. 8 June 2020 3:01 PM
View all Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
Taxi industry increases taxi fares by a staggering 172% The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced a radical price fare hike across the country. 8 June 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and... 5 June 2020 4:13 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author

8 June 2020 6:40 PM
by
Tags:
Racism
Police Brutality
anti-black
anti-blackness
outrage
performative
Yomi Adegoke
online outrage

Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hands of police.

Adegoke, a black British columnist and author, has written a piece explaining why We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism.

Racial injustice and police brutality are not new.

Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade.

It's exhausting for many black people to have to 'respond' online as if anti-blackness is something new in society, with every new tragedy, explains Adegoke.

She says black people shouldn't have to retraumatise themselves or "perform their grief" online to prove that they are affected by racism every day.

Adegoke says it's okay for black and non-black activists to process their thoughts and feelings "offline" while they engage in ongoing justice work.

Tweeting or uploading pictures should not be seen as more valuable. Volunteer work is valid, even if you don't post about it.

Adegoke adds that white and non-black people also shouldn't be performing their outrage or allyship.

She says anti-racism discussions online are tiring if they are not accompanied by material change and activism offline.

Exhaustion, fatigue, and general despondency is pretty much what's characterising not just black people's reactions in the Unites State of America, but globally [too]. Racism is an issue that affects the Diaspora.

Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

What I think that many people are feeling now is the tiredness of having to retraumatise themselves with this imagery and conversation - that often takes place online, rather than in reality - but also having to watch several white people who have never engaged with anti-racist discourse previously, act as if this is the first time that we've seen an atrocity like this happen.

Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

The Black Lives Matter Movement was not started the day that Goerge Floyd was tragically murdered. It's something that has existed for several years.

Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

It's something that black people online and offline have been fighting for several years. The narrative that this is something new is tiring.

Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

The belief that if you're not reacting online to something, then you're not reacting is something that I and several people have expressed.

Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

If you're discussing this [anti-racism] online, and you haven't done so before, I would ask you to introspect as to why.

Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

I have no interest in this [discussion] if it starts and ends online.

Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

I'm more than happy with white and non-black people that chose not to tweet but they use their voices offline.. to affect change.

Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


8 June 2020 6:40 PM
by
Tags:
Racism
Police Brutality
anti-black
anti-blackness
outrage
performative
Yomi Adegoke
online outrage

Recommended

More from World

toddler-lockdownkiss-png

[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane

7 June 2020 2:05 PM

A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

robyn-curnow-cnn-youtube-screenshot-thumbnailjpg

SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests

5 June 2020 4:13 PM

South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death swing grieving grief 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death

5 June 2020 12:18 PM

At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

btjpg

[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem

2 June 2020 5:30 PM

As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher

1 June 2020 5:14 PM

A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protests 123rfpolitics 123rf

Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests

1 June 2020 11:36 AM

Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

keedron-bryantpng

[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd

30 May 2020 2:19 PM

'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-lake-at-ozarkspng

[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral

25 May 2020 12:07 PM

Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chinese scientist

Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19

19 May 2020 11:16 AM

The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nhk-blacklight-experimentpng

[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread

15 May 2020 1:47 PM

A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

Local

'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes'

Local

EWN Highlights

SAA creditors approve unions' request to extend business rescue plan deadline

8 June 2020 7:14 PM

WCED sees marked increase in pupils returning to school

8 June 2020 6:51 PM

'It was brutality': EFF to sue state over Collins Khosa's death

8 June 2020 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA