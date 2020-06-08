Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author





Adegoke, a black British columnist and author, has written a piece explaining why We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism.

Racial injustice and police brutality are not new.

Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade.

It's exhausting for many black people to have to 'respond' online as if anti-blackness is something new in society, with every new tragedy, explains Adegoke.

She says black people shouldn't have to retraumatise themselves or "perform their grief" online to prove that they are affected by racism every day.

Adegoke says it's okay for black and non-black activists to process their thoughts and feelings "offline" while they engage in ongoing justice work.

Tweeting or uploading pictures should not be seen as more valuable. Volunteer work is valid, even if you don't post about it.

Adegoke adds that white and non-black people also shouldn't be performing their outrage or allyship.

She says anti-racism discussions online are tiring if they are not accompanied by material change and activism offline.

Exhaustion, fatigue, and general despondency is pretty much what's characterising not just black people's reactions in the Unites State of America, but globally [too]. Racism is an issue that affects the Diaspora. Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

What I think that many people are feeling now is the tiredness of having to retraumatise themselves with this imagery and conversation - that often takes place online, rather than in reality - but also having to watch several white people who have never engaged with anti-racist discourse previously, act as if this is the first time that we've seen an atrocity like this happen. Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

The Black Lives Matter Movement was not started the day that Goerge Floyd was tragically murdered. It's something that has existed for several years. Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

It's something that black people online and offline have been fighting for several years. The narrative that this is something new is tiring. Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

The belief that if you're not reacting online to something, then you're not reacting is something that I and several people have expressed. Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

If you're discussing this [anti-racism] online, and you haven't done so before, I would ask you to introspect as to why. Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

I have no interest in this [discussion] if it starts and ends online. Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

I'm more than happy with white and non-black people that chose not to tweet but they use their voices offline.. to affect change. Yomi Adegoke, Author and columnist

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: