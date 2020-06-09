'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself'





The continuing ban on cigarette sales in South Africa during Covid-19 alert level 3 of lockdown has led to some smokers using the time to quit the habit. But will this be sustained once cigarettes are back on sale?

Jackie Maimin, the CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacist Association (ICPA) talks to Refilwe Moloto about how to effectively and safely quit smoking.

Dr Salojee in an interview with Refilwe on Monday said most South Africans want to quit smoking. Maimin provides a more detailed breakdown.

The stats say 80% of people regret starting smoking, 70% want to stop smoking, 30% of all smokers try and stop every year - usually at times like a New Year's resolution. Jackie Maimin, the CEO - Independent Community Pharmacist Association (ICPA)

She says only 3% are able to quit.

The average smoker takes six or seven quit attempts before they are successful, but there is help out there. Jackie Maimin, the CEO - Independent Community Pharmacist Association (ICPA)

She says the problem is many people try and do it without help.

Maiman suggests doing the Fagerstrom Test to determine whether one is addicted to cigarettes. The test asks 6 simple questions. She says if a person scores highly it may mean there is physical dependence and some form of medication is required. If the score is low, it may mand the dependence is more psychological.

They try and do it cold turkey, or they go out and buy an expensive box of medicine and don't realise there are going to be side effects. Jackie Maimin, the CEO - Independent Community Pharmacist Association (ICPA)

It requires 3 things she says: behavioral change, support, and often medication.

The medication can even be over-the-counter nicotine replacement therapy. Jackie Maimin, the CEO - Independent Community Pharmacist Association (ICPA)

Maiman says the side-effects of prescribed medication to help quit the habit can be severe.

She says there are many side effects from nicotine withdrawal but some of the medications such as the 'big guns' such as Zyban and Champex may exacerbate symptoms

There have been some links made between these medications and suicide.

The very, very addicted personalities become quite down when they stop smoking and it can kick in suicide.

Feelings of suicidal ideation may not be caused by the medicine in these cases, she adds.

You don't sleep, you feel terrible, you have cravings, and that is why you need the extra support to get you through that.

She says, in fact, healing begins remarkably quickly after quitting.

It doesn't take long. In fact, 20 minutes after your last cigarette your body is already starting to heal itself.

