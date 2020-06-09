‘SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar''
Collins Khosa died at his home in Alexandra after four soldiers who were enforcing Covid-19 lockdown regulations came in and allegedly viciously assaulted him.
An internal SANDF investigation exonerated the officers, finding they weren’t responsible for his death, despite eyewitness accounts to the contrary.
Khosa’s family – who sees the SANDF report as heartless and a cover-up – is now waging a battle for the truth, and to hold accountable those SANDF members behind Khosa’s killing.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Khosa family lawyer Wikus Steyl (Ian Levitt Attorneys) about their fight for justice.
That report is a sham. They only interviewed their own members and not even the family members who were there…Wikus Steyl, lawyer - Khosa family
The report that exonerates the soldiers and blames provocation and gender inequality for pushing and slapping Collins… The post-mortem report says it’s blunt-force trauma to the head. That cannot be caused by pushing and slapping! ... the report is a sham.Wikus Steyl, lawyer - Khosa family
Collins was in his house eating dinner. He stays with his wife, brother-in-law, another lady and their children. The military walked pass, looked through the gate and saw an empty chair and a cup half-full of what is presumed to be alcohol… They entered the house while they were having dinner, took beer from the fridge, poured it over Collins’s clothes, banged the gate against his car, choked him, pushed him and, ultimately, beat him to death with an assault rifle.Wikus Steyl, lawyer - Khosa family
You can drink in your own house if you want to! He was in his house eating dinner. There was no party... Soldiers are trained for war and to attack and kill terrorists. They’re not trained to be in the suburbs, or to enforce bylaws, or look after people…Wikus Steyl, lawyer - Khosa family
We’re suing the government for R10 million on behalf of all the family members… We’re attacking the government’s reports… It’s as if the Minister doesn’t know what she’s signing and what she’s saying! … She either lied to Parliament or she lied under oath in court. It’s now for the Minister to decide which lie she prefers…Wikus Steyl, lawyer - Khosa family
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
