Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing'





The 46th edition Of the National Arts Festival will be going digital for the full 11 days from 25 June to 5 July.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the decision that this year’s Festival will be held completely online.

John Maytham chats to CEO of the National Arts Festival Monica Newton.

80 days ago we took a very big decision. We didn't have a festival at all and now we have something really incredible to show the world on 25 June. Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

Work for the festival is still being produced at theatres such as Artscape and the Market Theatre.

We are using our quiet theatre spaces to produce work for the festival. Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

We are ready to show the world how innovative and creative the South African arts community, and some international artists who are joining in, actually are. Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

Lockdown has provided a learning curve for people to watch live performances online and while it is not the same as being in a theatre, audiences have adjusted to this new form.

It has been an enormous adjustment for the arts community as well because you can't just translate one piece of work designed for one medium into another. Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

She says they have worked with artists to completely reconceptualise the work they have created.

Listen to the interview below: