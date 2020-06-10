The Business Hub: One-stop shop for small businesses in Cape Town





There's light at the end of the tunnel for small businesses attempting to get back to business! Now that the devastating financial grip of the lockdown starts to loosen, the City of Cape Town and its bustling business community is working hard at breathing life back into the local economy.

Now more than ever, small businesses are at a loss and looking for support to rebuild. The City of Cape Town recognises this and is committed to supporting SMMEs to combat the economic impact of Covid-19.

Through its Business Hub, the City supports SMMEs and entrepreneurs by offering practical business solutions, entrepreneurship programmes as well as advice on navigating governmental procedures and compliance requirements and finding small business funding in Cape Town.

To further demonstrate its support, the Business Hub distributed 3000 SMME Covid-19 Toolkits containing the essentials to help get businesses back to work safely. The aim of the initiative was to support businesses in stopping the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.

In this episode, Kieno Kammies talks to Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities, Alderman James Vos about The Business Hub and how the City of Cape Town is supporting small, medium or micro enterprises with its SMME toolkit.

Our goal with The Business Hub is to create a platform that really helps small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs to find solutions designed to make their businesses more competitive and resilient. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

To extend its business support offering, the Business Hub is finalising the Business Support Program in collaboration with Productivity SA. The initiative is aimed at assisting businesses in distress by proactively addressing challenges they are confronted with in order to prevent closure, liquidation, or job losses.

We are constantly on the lookout to help small businesses to do business so that they can be the drivers of job creation. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

Listen to Kieno's interview with Glynn Mashonga from Globescope Security Solutions — a business owner who has received assistance from The Business Hub and an example of the power of collaboration between the City and business owners.

If you are an entrepreneur or small business owner in need of support, visit The Business Hub website or contact the team via email at business.support@capetown.gov.za or call 021 417 4043 for more information or advice on our SMME support services.