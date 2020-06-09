Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu





Cape Town's Groote Schuur hospital is in crisis says the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

They're accusing the Western Cape Health Department of not complying with Covid-19 regulations.

Hospital workers staged a protest outside the healthcare facility on Monday over a number of health and safety concerns which include:

having workers who test positive for Covid-19 return to work before the 14-day isolation period

threatening workers with leave without pay if they don’t come back

insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE)

Provincial secretary of Nehawu Eric Kweleta told CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto their concerns were not being heard by the department and that upon witnessing Monday's protest the head of the department tried to convene all unions.

The only thing he wanted to talk about was for the unions to tell the workers to come back as the protest was unprotected. Eric Kweleta, Provincial secretary - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union

Nehawu claims workers are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.

There's this secrecy that they tell them to keep quiet and not tell others. Eric Kweleta, Provincial secretary - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union

First and foremost the health of the patients is at stake here. Eric Kweleta, Provincial secretary - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union

We've got over 300 healthcare workers who are infected and the numbers are escalating. Eric Kweleta, Provincial secretary - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union

