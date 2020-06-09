Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
South Africans STILL stuck abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tinitia Sieberhagen
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - 3 Tons of Fun
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Thomas
Today at 15:10
Child criminal capacity age raised to 12
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Today at 15:20
Insurance Claims Africa backs more than 400 in the tourism and hospitality industry after failing to receive pandemic insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Gaines - Claim Consultant at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 15:40
Rugby edging closer to new global calendar and Test window shake-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24
Today at 15:50
What are our rainfall figures looking like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Peter Johnston - climate scientist at the University of Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Sloppy science taints Dlamini-Zuma’s tobacco court defence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katharine Child - Journalist
Today at 16:20
Informal food traders and the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Wegerif - Lecturer in Development Studies, in the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at UP
Today at 16:55
Cape Town's favourite ice cream seller needs your help
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
Court sets aside intelligence report at core of investigation into SARS ‘rogue unit’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaques Pauw - - Investigative journalist
Today at 17:20
Could the coronavirus crisis finally finish off coal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Harro van Blottnitz - Prof in Chemical Engineering at UCT
Today at 17:46
New music by Luna Page - song ‘Reach the Sky’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits' Conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says ceasefires are often followed by spikes in executions as gangs regroup and plan hits. 9 June 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown? Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it) 9 June 2020 12:00 PM
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
View all Local
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
View all Politics
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply). 9 June 2020 1:10 PM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR. 8 June 2020 3:01 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

9 June 2020 11:37 AM
by
Tags:
Nehawu
Groote Schuur
COVID-19

Nehawu claims workers at the hospital are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.

Cape Town's Groote Schuur hospital is in crisis says the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

They're accusing the Western Cape Health Department of not complying with Covid-19 regulations.

Hospital workers staged a protest outside the healthcare facility on Monday over a number of health and safety concerns which include:

  • having workers who test positive for Covid-19 return to work before the 14-day isolation period
  • threatening workers with leave without pay if they don’t come back
  • insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE)

Provincial secretary of Nehawu Eric Kweleta told CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto their concerns were not being heard by the department and that upon witnessing Monday's protest the head of the department tried to convene all unions.

The only thing he wanted to talk about was for the unions to tell the workers to come back as the protest was unprotected.

Eric Kweleta, Provincial secretary - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union

Nehawu claims workers are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.

There's this secrecy that they tell them to keep quiet and not tell others.

Eric Kweleta, Provincial secretary - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union

First and foremost the health of the patients is at stake here.

Eric Kweleta, Provincial secretary - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union

We've got over 300 healthcare workers who are infected and the numbers are escalating.

Eric Kweleta, Provincial secretary - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union

Click below for the full interview:


9 June 2020 11:37 AM
by
Tags:
Nehawu
Groote Schuur
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

9 June 2020 1:10 PM

Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-2889419-640jpg

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

9 June 2020 1:02 PM

Fita wants the lockdown ban on the sale to tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141121-Gangs-Cops2.jpg

WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits'

9 June 2020 12:29 PM

Conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says ceasefires are often followed by spikes in executions as gangs regroup and plan hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex

[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown?

9 June 2020 12:00 PM

Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe

‘SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar''

9 June 2020 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews lawyer Wikus Steyl, the man battling Government to get justice for Collins Khosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quit smoking cigarette bad 123rflifestyle 123rf

'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself'

9 June 2020 9:19 AM

ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171108-taxi-strike3edjpg

'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'

8 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

8 June 2020 9:24 AM

"The statistics are self-evident," says Dr Saadiq Kariem (Western Cape Department of Health).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190419-traffic-checks-edjpg

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

8 June 2020 8:45 AM

If you applied online for a licence before 26 March you may collect at the traffic department licence centres reopening on 9 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases

7 June 2020 9:21 AM

June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

Business Lifestyle Local

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

Local

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

Local

EWN Highlights

After every good truce there's a spike in violence - CT policing expert

9 June 2020 1:57 PM

Everyone trapped inside collapsed Durban CBD building rescued - paramedics

9 June 2020 1:49 PM

Scopa furious over SA Express liquidators' no show

9 June 2020 1:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA