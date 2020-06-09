'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'





Americans are turning against Donald Trump for the same reason South Africans turned against Jacob Zuma, writes John Matisonn in News24.

An image of a combination of Jacob Zuma and Donald Trump. Picture: Supplied.

They’re starting to realise the threat he poses to a constitution that means nothing to him.

They’re starting to see how he uses the presidency purely for selfish reasons.

Matisonn admits predicting Trump’s defeat is a “fool’s errand”, pointing to support from his base never having fallen below 38%.

"Trump's prospects look shakier than they have ever looked," says Matisonn.

“But we've all been wrong before.”

Kieno Kammies interviewed Matisonn about the upcoming election and the revolutionary scenes playing out across America after the murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer.

For six years from 1980, Matisonn worked as a journalist, covering the Reagan/Carter election for South African readers.

His office was only three blocks from the White House.

Matisonn studied at the University of Chicago while Barack Obama was a law professor there.

He is the author of “Cyril's Choices - Lessons From 25 Years of Freedom”.

He [Barack Obama] is back there [University of Chicago] now… He’s only 59! … He concluded that Biden has the best chance of beating Trump because he’s a moderate and has great support amongst Republicans… He’s got the kind of personality that could just pull it off… John Matisonn, political journalist

The last thing we saw like this was when Russians went into Ukraine with unmarked uniforms, extra weaponry, extra fencing… America’s democracy and constitutional system is really being tested. John Matisonn, political journalist

Everybody knows the race problems in America is very serious but never properly addressed… We are in a moment where things may be possible again. That’s the real hope, Kieno! … There were demonstrations entirely consisting of white people! … The mood has changed significantly… John Matisonn, political journalist

In 2016 the ANC elders finally turned on Zuma, concluding that he was corrupt… and in the Presidency for himself… That is pretty much what happened with the elders in America in the last couple of weeks… John Matisonn, political journalist

Four former chairmen of the joint chiefs of staff [highest position in the US military] have said that Trump represents a danger to the constitution… The military is the most popular institution in America… The NFL came out with a formal, on-air statement that it’s wrong not to appreciate how serious racism is… an apology to Colin Kaepernick… a sea change comparable to when the elders and civil society started to mobilise against Zuma… John Matisonn, political journalist

Colin Powell, remember, came third in the race for the Republican nomination for President a few years ago! He is backing Biden – and so are many Republicans… John Matisonn, political journalist

The fate of police reform and the fate of Trump has become intertwined. John Matisonn, political journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.