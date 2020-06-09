'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'
Americans are turning against Donald Trump for the same reason South Africans turned against Jacob Zuma, writes John Matisonn in News24.
They’re starting to realise the threat he poses to a constitution that means nothing to him.
They’re starting to see how he uses the presidency purely for selfish reasons.
Matisonn admits predicting Trump’s defeat is a “fool’s errand”, pointing to support from his base never having fallen below 38%.
"Trump's prospects look shakier than they have ever looked," says Matisonn.
“But we've all been wrong before.”
Kieno Kammies interviewed Matisonn about the upcoming election and the revolutionary scenes playing out across America after the murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer.
For six years from 1980, Matisonn worked as a journalist, covering the Reagan/Carter election for South African readers.
His office was only three blocks from the White House.
Matisonn studied at the University of Chicago while Barack Obama was a law professor there.
He is the author of “Cyril's Choices - Lessons From 25 Years of Freedom”.
He [Barack Obama] is back there [University of Chicago] now… He’s only 59! … He concluded that Biden has the best chance of beating Trump because he’s a moderate and has great support amongst Republicans… He’s got the kind of personality that could just pull it off…John Matisonn, political journalist
The last thing we saw like this was when Russians went into Ukraine with unmarked uniforms, extra weaponry, extra fencing… America’s democracy and constitutional system is really being tested.John Matisonn, political journalist
Everybody knows the race problems in America is very serious but never properly addressed… We are in a moment where things may be possible again. That’s the real hope, Kieno! … There were demonstrations entirely consisting of white people! … The mood has changed significantly…John Matisonn, political journalist
In 2016 the ANC elders finally turned on Zuma, concluding that he was corrupt… and in the Presidency for himself… That is pretty much what happened with the elders in America in the last couple of weeks…John Matisonn, political journalist
Four former chairmen of the joint chiefs of staff [highest position in the US military] have said that Trump represents a danger to the constitution… The military is the most popular institution in America… The NFL came out with a formal, on-air statement that it’s wrong not to appreciate how serious racism is… an apology to Colin Kaepernick… a sea change comparable to when the elders and civil society started to mobilise against Zuma…John Matisonn, political journalist
Colin Powell, remember, came third in the race for the Republican nomination for President a few years ago! He is backing Biden – and so are many Republicans…John Matisonn, political journalist
The fate of police reform and the fate of Trump has become intertwined.John Matisonn, political journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from World
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author
Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hands of police.Read More
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane
A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown.Read More
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests
South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and protests.Read More
Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death
At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause.Read More
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem
As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA.Read More
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher
A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available.Read More
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests
Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery.Read More
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd
'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.Read More
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral
Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views.Read More
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19
The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.Read More
More from Opinion
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR
Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR.Read More
Ramaphosa's speechwriting team needs to do better, argues communications prof
Professor Ian Glenn says the quality of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speeches has dropped since in his first address in late March.Read More
Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape
"The statistics are self-evident," says Dr Saadiq Kariem (Western Cape Department of Health).Read More
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture
Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).Read More
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off
"Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried."Read More
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'
We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.Read More
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock
Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.Read More
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression
Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier)
"If you can’t test, you can’t make decisions," says Winde. "You only know what you know because you’ve measured it."Read More
Booze ban may need to come back in WC, as ICU beds fill up, says journo
Some lockdown measures may have to be reinstated in the Western Cape while the province faces stretched ICU capacity.Read More
More from Politics
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier.Read More
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness
Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant.Read More
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA
DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway.Read More
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration.Read More
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.Read More
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.Read More
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture
Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).Read More
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC
The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC.Read More
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant
Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant.Read More
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday
Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.Read More
More from Elections
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane
"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'
The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.Read More
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'
There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.Read More
Gigaba, Dlamini and Mokonyane heading to Parliament despite outcry
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji says these people have support from their constituencies.Read More
Maimane not in Malema and Ramaphosa's league and lacks charisma, say DA members
Callers on the Eusebius McKasier Show share their views on the performance of political parties in the elections.Read More
Impressive results for EFF, IFP and FF Plus
Independent Electoral Commission announces outcomes of the 2019 general elections.Read More
Mixed fortunes for parties as IEC releases results
EFF now the official opposition in five provinces, the FF Plus surprises with 14 seats in the National Assembly.Read More
EFF now the official opposition in three provinces
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the party has always had strong support in Mpumalanga.Read More