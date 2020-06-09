'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:10
South Africans STILL stuck abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tinitia Sieberhagen
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - 3 Tons of Fun
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Thomas
Today at 15:10
Child criminal capacity age raised to 12
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Today at 15:20
Insurance Claims Africa backs more than 400 in the tourism and hospitality industry after failing to receive pandemic insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Gaines - Claim Consultant at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 15:40
Rugby edging closer to new global calendar and Test window shake-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24
Today at 15:50
What are our rainfall figures looking like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Peter Johnston - climate scientist at the University of Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Sloppy science taints Dlamini-Zuma’s tobacco court defence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katharine Child - Journalist
Today at 16:20
Informal food traders and the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Wegerif - Lecturer in Development Studies, in the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at UP
Today at 16:55
Cape Town's favourite ice cream seller needs your help
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
Court sets aside intelligence report at core of investigation into SARS ‘rogue unit’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaques Pauw - - Investigative journalist
Today at 17:20
Could the coronavirus crisis finally finish off coal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Harro van Blottnitz - Prof in Chemical Engineering at UCT
Today at 17:46
New music by Luna Page - song ‘Reach the Sky’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
No Items to show
Latest Local
WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits' Conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says ceasefires are often followed by spikes in executions as gangs regroup and plan hits. 9 June 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown? Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it) 9 June 2020 12:00 PM
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
View all Local
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
View all Politics
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply). 9 June 2020 1:10 PM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR. 8 June 2020 3:01 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'

9 June 2020 11:44 AM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
US elections
Joe Biden
Kieno Kammies
John Matisonn
2020 US elections
George Floyd

“It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn.

Americans are turning against Donald Trump for the same reason South Africans turned against Jacob Zuma, writes John Matisonn in News24.

An image of a combination of Jacob Zuma and Donald Trump. Picture: Supplied.

They’re starting to realise the threat he poses to a constitution that means nothing to him.

They’re starting to see how he uses the presidency purely for selfish reasons.

Matisonn admits predicting Trump’s defeat is a “fool’s errand”, pointing to support from his base never having fallen below 38%.

"Trump's prospects look shakier than they have ever looked," says Matisonn.

“But we've all been wrong before.”

Kieno Kammies interviewed Matisonn about the upcoming election and the revolutionary scenes playing out across America after the murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer.

For six years from 1980, Matisonn worked as a journalist, covering the Reagan/Carter election for South African readers.

His office was only three blocks from the White House.

Matisonn studied at the University of Chicago while Barack Obama was a law professor there.

He is the author of “Cyril's Choices - Lessons From 25 Years of Freedom”.

He [Barack Obama] is back there [University of Chicago] now… He’s only 59! … He concluded that Biden has the best chance of beating Trump because he’s a moderate and has great support amongst Republicans… He’s got the kind of personality that could just pull it off…

John Matisonn, political journalist

The last thing we saw like this was when Russians went into Ukraine with unmarked uniforms, extra weaponry, extra fencing… America’s democracy and constitutional system is really being tested.

John Matisonn, political journalist

Everybody knows the race problems in America is very serious but never properly addressed… We are in a moment where things may be possible again. That’s the real hope, Kieno! … There were demonstrations entirely consisting of white people! … The mood has changed significantly…

John Matisonn, political journalist

In 2016 the ANC elders finally turned on Zuma, concluding that he was corrupt… and in the Presidency for himself… That is pretty much what happened with the elders in America in the last couple of weeks…

John Matisonn, political journalist

Four former chairmen of the joint chiefs of staff [highest position in the US military] have said that Trump represents a danger to the constitution… The military is the most popular institution in America… The NFL came out with a formal, on-air statement that it’s wrong not to appreciate how serious racism is… an apology to Colin Kaepernick… a sea change comparable to when the elders and civil society started to mobilise against Zuma…

John Matisonn, political journalist

Colin Powell, remember, came third in the race for the Republican nomination for President a few years ago! He is backing Biden – and so are many Republicans…

John Matisonn, political journalist

The fate of police reform and the fate of Trump has become intertwined.

John Matisonn, political journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


