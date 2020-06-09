[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown?





Britons were left aghast last week when the UK government made it a crime to have sex at home with a person from another household.

The rules came into force as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

But at a time when the whole world is focussed on Covid-19 and its impact on our health and livelihoods, you'd be forgiven if sex was the very last thing on our minds.

After all, there's nothing particularly sexy about a global health pandemic.

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke to sexual health practitioner and president of the Southern African Sexual Health association Dr Anthony Smith to find out how (and why) the crisis is affecting our libidos.

Dr Smith says, on the whole, we're having less sex now than before the pandemic hit:

The majority of people are having less sex and desire is diminishing Dr Anthony Smith, Sexual health practitioner and President - Southern African Sexual Health Association

Although there are those people who're frolicking more frequently:

There's a small percentage of people who, curiously, are increasing in their desire. Dr Anthony Smith, Sexual health practitioner and President - Southern African Sexual Health Association

So why are we feeling less desirable?

Dr Smith says it's the effect of being locked up in close proximity with our partners during lockdown.

In order for libido and erotic energy to be cultivated, you need a little bit of separation and distance and challenge. Dr Anthony Smith, Sexual health practitioner and President - Southern African Sexual Health Association

If you are with somebody all the time and there's no challenge...then it has some of that spark taken out of it. Dr Anthony Smith, Sexual health practitioner and President - Southern African Sexual Health Association

