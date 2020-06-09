WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits'





With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the reopening of businesses to trade, it seems that gangsters in Cape Town are also back in business as well.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to senior policing and social conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk.

We did see a spike when the lockdown was relaxed to level 3. Eldred De Klerk, Policing and social conflict specialist

A gang ceasefire appears to have been in place during the early stages of lockdown.

There is no doubt that during lockdown levels 4 and 5, our trauma facilities were definitely not overrun and they usually are. Eldred De Klerk, Policing and social conflict specialist

We getting back to normal and fast. In a week we're almost back at normal levels. Eldred De Klerk, Policing and social conflict specialist

There definitely was a ceasefire underway, and after every good ceasefire, we seem to see a spike in violence.

He says this spike is seen in all conflict situations from an international war between countries to insurgencies.

He says the ceasefire period is a time for parties to regroup and plan.

When you throw in organised criminality, under the ceasefire their drug supply lies were not working at full capacity, yet local demand did grow. Eldred De Klerk, Policing and social conflict specialist

Local demand was up, and now with more movement, there is definitely a need to sell beyond your local street. But movement is still relatively restricted so people are not travelling all that far. Eldred De Klerk, Policing and social conflict specialist

He says those involved in organised crime are very diligent.

You expect that there will be a revenge hit but you don't know when it's going to happen and they are willing to wait for the opportune moment, compromise the right people, pay the right people and then go off and execute - and I mean that literally, go and execute somebody. Eldred De Klerk, Policing and social conflict specialist

He says with movement still relatively restricted, gangs know where their rivals are likely to be at any given time.

Listen to the interview below: