CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now
Speaking in his personal capacity, Dwyer says following social distancing protocols on the popular hiking trail is impractical with hikers moving in both directions.
RELATED: SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'
He's also noted with concern the number of people who do not wear their masks while exercising outdoors.
Dwyer believes Lion's Head should be closed and that park management should consider doing more work to improve the narrow hiking trail.
That particular path is very narrow.Frank Dwyer
You can't really practice social distancing with people coming from opposite directions.Frank Dwyer
There are chains, which can't really be sanitised.Frank Dwyer
My impression is that because people are out in the open, they're thinking that they don't need to wear masks.Frank Dwyer
Rescuers have got to go out there and put themselves at risk.Frank Dwyer
I haven't been to Lion's Head personally.Frank Dwyer
Listen for more on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
