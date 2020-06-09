Streaming issues? Report here
South Africans STILL stuck abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic
Quarantunes - 3 Tons of Fun
Child criminal capacity age raised to 12
Insurance Claims Africa backs more than 400 in the tourism and hospitality industry after failing to receive pandemic insurance
Rugby edging closer to new global calendar and Test window shake-up
What are our rainfall figures looking like?
Sloppy science taints Dlamini-Zuma's tobacco court defence
Informal food traders and the lockdown
Cape Town's favourite ice cream seller needs your help
Court sets aside intelligence report at core of investigation into SARS 'rogue unit'
Could the coronavirus crisis finally finish off coal?
New music by Luna Page - song 'Reach the Sky'
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now

9 June 2020 12:36 PM
by
Tags:
Mountain
Lion's Head
Lion's Head hiking trail

Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice.

Speaking in his personal capacity, Dwyer says following social distancing protocols on the popular hiking trail is impractical with hikers moving in both directions.

RELATED: SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

He's also noted with concern the number of people who do not wear their masks while exercising outdoors.

Dwyer believes Lion's Head should be closed and that park management should consider doing more work to improve the narrow hiking trail.

That particular path is very narrow.

Frank Dwyer

You can't really practice social distancing with people coming from opposite directions.

Frank Dwyer

There are chains, which can't really be sanitised.

Frank Dwyer

My impression is that because people are out in the open, they're thinking that they don't need to wear masks.

Frank Dwyer

Rescuers have got to go out there and put themselves at risk.

Frank Dwyer

I haven't been to Lion's Head personally.

Frank Dwyer

Listen for more on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


