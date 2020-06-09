We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban
The Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) says it's confident its legal team will convince the High Court that government's tobacco sales ban is unlawful and irrational.
The non-profit company, formed by Southern African cigarette manufacturers, is challenging the authority of the national coronavirus command council in making the decision to ban the sale of tobacco during lockdown.
Tuesday's hearing is to allow the court to hear the arguments of both parties.
Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni joined Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report to outline their legal arguments.
RELATED: Tobacco association taking government to court after U-turn on cigarette sales
Firstly that the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs acted beyond her powers and that the Disaster Management Act does not empower her to implement such a ban.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
We further deal with the lack of rationality of the ban and we state that there is no rational basis to prohibit the sale of cigarettes under the current lockdown.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
RELATED: Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban
Mnguni says they are also focussing on the lack of consultation and on government's u-turn on cigarette sales going into level 4 of lockdown.
We also focus on the U-turn following the announcement by the president on the 23rd of April where he unequivocally stated that the ban on the sale of cigarettes would be lifted.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
In a media briefing on 29 April), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma claimed that the Covid-19 task team had received more than 2,000 complaints from those opposing government's plans to lift the ban.
Fita says that's not true.
We did not come across any 2000 submissions against the lifting of the ban...that it not correct, in fact there were some 400 submissions in that regard.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Listen to the full interview below:
