Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests
Dis-Chem – in partnership with the Solidarity Fund - has started providing free Covid-19 tests.
The free tests are available to all unemployed South Africans and those with a job but without medical aid.
Related articles:
-
-
Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier)
For more detail and instructions on how to apply for a free test, read “Covid-19: Dis-Chem may now test you for free - if you’re unemployed or without medical aid”.
Listen to Clement Manyathela as he shares the good news in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban
Fita wants the lockdown ban on the sale to tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful.Read More
WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits'
Conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says ceasefires are often followed by spikes in executions as gangs regroup and plan hits.Read More
[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown?
Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it)Read More
Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu
Nehawu claims workers at the hospital are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.Read More
‘SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar''
Refilwe Moloto interviews lawyer Wikus Steyl, the man battling Government to get justice for Collins Khosa.Read More
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself'
ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication.Read More
'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'
Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association).Read More
Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape
"The statistics are self-evident," says Dr Saadiq Kariem (Western Cape Department of Health).Read More
All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired
If you applied online for a licence before 26 March you may collect at the traffic department licence centres reopening on 9 June.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases
June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.Read More