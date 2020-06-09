Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests





Dis-Chem – in partnership with the Solidarity Fund - has started providing free Covid-19 tests.

The free tests are available to all unemployed South Africans and those with a job but without medical aid.

Picture: 123rf

For more detail and instructions on how to apply for a free test, read “Covid-19: Dis-Chem may now test you for free - if you’re unemployed or without medical aid”.

Listen to Clement Manyathela as he shares the good news in the audio below.