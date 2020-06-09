Crowdfunding platform raises R2.5m for student relief in a bid to #CapTheGap
Feenix is a crowdfunding platform that was created in 2017 to help South African students raise funds towards their tertiary education.
Last week, the organisation started a campaign to assist final year and postgraduate students who are struggling amid the Covid-19 lockdown.
Most universities have resumed the academic year via online learning. However, students who lack access to resources are at risk of being left behind.
The Feenix initiative, titled #CapTheGap, is aimed at supporting the students who fall into the 'missing middle' category by bridging the didgital divide.
The missing middle are those too poor to afford university themselves but also not poor enough to qualify for government funding.
Feenix has set a target to raise R6.6 million to equip as many students as possible with laptops, internet data, and food vouchers.
They’ve already raised R2.5 million in donations, thanks to individuals, small businesses, and big corporates including Standard Bank who has donated R2 million.
The online fundraising platform is appealing to the public to reach into their pockets and help open doors for South African students in need.
Feenix's Cara-Jean Petersen says thousands of students across the country are struggling to access online learning because of socio-economic constraints.
The number of students in distress will continue to grow as more and more households face the financial impact of the lockdown.
Cara-Jean Petersen says Feenix has partnered with various universities to identify student beneficiaries who qualify for the relief.
We launched this campaign to focus on students who were falling through the cracks.Cara-Jean Petersen, Student Engagement Manager - Feenix
We decided to focus on final year students and post-graduate students that don't have any other kind of funding to help get through this academic year so that they can enter the job market post-Covid-19.Cara-Jean Petersen, Student Engagement Manager - Feenix
We wanted to create an online platform that created this channel for students who needed to raise funds for their tuition.Cara-Jean Petersen, Student Engagement Manager - Feenix
Since us launching three years ago, we've raised about R40 million to assist students.Cara-Jean Petersen, Student Engagement Manager - Feenix
Visit the dedicated #CapTheGap website to learn about how to donate towards the campaign
Listen for more on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
