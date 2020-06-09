Crowdfunding platform raises R2.5m for student relief in a bid to #CapTheGap

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Rugby edging closer to new global calendar and Test window shake-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24
Today at 15:50
What are our rainfall figures looking like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Peter Johnston - climate scientist at the University of Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Sloppy science taints Dlamini-Zuma’s tobacco court defence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katharine Child - Journalist
Today at 16:55
Cape Town's favourite ice cream seller needs your help
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
Court sets aside intelligence report at core of investigation into SARS ‘rogue unit’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaques Pauw - - Investigative journalist
Today at 17:20
Could the coronavirus crisis finally finish off coal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Harro van Blottnitz - Prof in Chemical Engineering at UCT
Today at 17:46
New music by Luna Page - song ‘Reach the Sky’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
Today at 20:25
What to do with SA statues?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Haupt - Associate Professor at UCT
Prof Duane Jethro - post-doctoral research fellow at Utrecht University
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: Audi signs ‘Special One’ José Mourinho
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
Crowdfunding platform raises R2.5m for student relief in a bid to #CapTheGap Crowdfunding platform Feenix has so far raised R2.5 million in donations towards their #CapTheGap Covid-19 student relief fund. 9 June 2020 2:45 PM
Is it time to reinstate the booze ban? Since the alcohol ban was lifted hospitals say they're being stretched by patients admitted with alcohol-related injuries. 9 June 2020 2:16 PM
View all Local
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
View all Politics
Leading through COVID It has been awe-inspiring and humbling to see the hard work and dedication of employees and other essential service providers. 9 June 2020 3:29 PM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself' ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication. 9 June 2020 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Crowdfunding platform raises R2.5m for student relief in a bid to #CapTheGap

9 June 2020 2:45 PM
by
Tags:
Students
Student funding
missing middle
Crowdfunding
Digital divide
Covid-19 relief
#CapTheGap
student aid
student relief
Feenix

Crowdfunding platform Feenix has so far raised R2.5 million in donations towards their #CapTheGap Covid-19 student relief fund.

Feenix is a crowdfunding platform that was created in 2017 to help South African students raise funds towards their tertiary education.

Last week, the organisation started a campaign to assist final year and postgraduate students who are struggling amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Most universities have resumed the academic year via online learning. However, students who lack access to resources are at risk of being left behind.

The Feenix initiative, titled #CapTheGap, is aimed at supporting the students who fall into the 'missing middle' category by bridging the didgital divide.

The missing middle are those too poor to afford university themselves but also not poor enough to qualify for government funding.

Feenix has set a target to raise R6.6 million to equip as many students as possible with laptops, internet data, and food vouchers.

They’ve already raised R2.5 million in donations, thanks to individuals, small businesses, and big corporates including Standard Bank who has donated R2 million.

The online fundraising platform is appealing to the public to reach into their pockets and help open doors for South African students in need.

Feenix's Cara-Jean Petersen says thousands of students across the country are struggling to access online learning because of socio-economic constraints.

The number of students in distress will continue to grow as more and more households face the financial impact of the lockdown.

Cara-Jean Petersen says Feenix has partnered with various universities to identify student beneficiaries who qualify for the relief.

We launched this campaign to focus on students who were falling through the cracks.

Cara-Jean Petersen, Student Engagement Manager - Feenix

We decided to focus on final year students and post-graduate students that don't have any other kind of funding to help get through this academic year so that they can enter the job market post-Covid-19.

Cara-Jean Petersen, Student Engagement Manager - Feenix

We wanted to create an online platform that created this channel for students who needed to raise funds for their tuition.

Cara-Jean Petersen, Student Engagement Manager - Feenix

Since us launching three years ago, we've raised about R40 million to assist students.

Cara-Jean Petersen, Student Engagement Manager - Feenix

Visit the dedicated #CapTheGap website to learn about how to donate towards the campaign

Listen for more on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


9 June 2020 2:45 PM
by
Tags:
Students
Student funding
missing middle
Crowdfunding
Digital divide
Covid-19 relief
#CapTheGap
student aid
student relief
Feenix

Recommended

More from Local

melodyjpg

SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community

9 June 2020 3:43 PM

The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

Is it time to reinstate the booze ban?

9 June 2020 2:16 PM

Since the alcohol ban was lifted hospitals say they're being stretched by patients admitted with alcohol-related injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

9 June 2020 1:10 PM

Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-2889419-640jpg

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

9 June 2020 1:02 PM

Fita wants the lockdown ban on the sale to tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141121-Gangs-Cops2.jpg

WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits'

9 June 2020 12:29 PM

Conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says ceasefires are often followed by spikes in executions as gangs regroup and plan hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex

[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown?

9 June 2020 12:00 PM

Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

9 June 2020 11:37 AM

Nehawu claims workers at the hospital are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe

‘SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar''

9 June 2020 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews lawyer Wikus Steyl, the man battling Government to get justice for Collins Khosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital

8 June 2020 4:16 PM

The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first patient.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nattrassjpg

I disagree that it's racist - UCT prof defends offensive study on black students

8 June 2020 3:44 PM

The University of Cape Town (UCT) professor behind a study that sparked widespread debate has defended her work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

Local

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

Local

Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

LIVE BLOG: Blade Nzimande says You'll access education content for free

9 June 2020 2:53 PM

WATCH LIVE: Students, staff to undergo daily screening, monitoring - Nzimande

9 June 2020 2:45 PM

West Rand high school shuts after positive COVID-19 case confirmed

9 June 2020 2:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA