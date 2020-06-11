Streaming issues? Report here
ACSA open for essential travel
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
How is bed capacity doing at private hospitals amid Covid-19?
Guests
Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer
Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?
Guests
Laura Spinney - Novelist, science journalist and author of PALE RIDER, a history of the Spanish flu
Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Covid risk assessments at WC schools
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Dangers of hiking when there is inclement weather
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
By golly! That's not snow but hail!
Guests
Richard Le Sueur
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa

Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events.

Savings and investments are crucial in growing your money, hedging against inflation and securing your future.

As we grow older, we may need money for various needs but incomes worldwide don’t increase much with time, while inflation keeps on rising, thereby increasing the gap in income and expenses. For this reason, savings and investments have become a necessity.

Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events.

While everyone considers saving or investing at some point in their lives, not many people ask the basic questions about how to get started, how it works, what the options are, what the risks are and, how to scale and protect against market movements. Questions like these keep South Africans from getting started with savings and investing.

We look at a few general tips that every South African can follow to reach their money goals.

1) Start with a savings plan

The first thing you need to have is a savings plan outlining how you are going to save, where the funds are coming from, and how much. For this, create a budget listing your expenses, liabilities, and income. Then, check how much you can save after deducting liabilities and expenses.

While it is difficult to save money when you have a single income, one should always try to set aside funds for investing and saving.

See if there are any unnecessary expenses that you can cut down like saving on your electricity bill by using equipment wisely, saving on gas expenses by using fuel efficiently and commuting by feet or public transport. To reduce your expenses and liabilities, shop around for deals, discounts, and coupons and, always compare deals whether you're doing grocery shopping, renting a house, buying insurance, or getting a personal loan.

2) Consider the savings options

Once you have saved enough, it is time to find savings options for your money until you're ready to invest it.

There are various savings options available. Saving and fixed deposit accounts allow you to save money and receive up to 7-8% interest on maturity. Many big banks in South Africa offer savings plans with their accounts like savings accounts, fixed deposits, flexible investment accounts. Ask your bank about their offerings.

3) Decide on how much money you can afford to invest and are willing to lose

Once you have saved enough money, it is time to decide how much you are willing to invest and how much you are not afraid to lose, if the market or your investments don’t go as planned. Check your budget, factor in all unexpected expenses and set aside money for emergencies and contingencies. Once you know how much you can invest, the next step is to know your risk appetite.

4) Set an achievable goal with a timeline and, plan accordingly

Set an investment goal. Perhaps, you'd want to receive 8-15% returns on your savings in one year of investing or you'd want to double your investment in 5 years? If you want your returns in the short-term, it is probably better to take out a savings account, unit trust or market fund. If you're interested in a 5-year plan, there are multiple investment options such as long term market funds, ETFs or share investments.

5) Learn and study the market concepts and trends before investing

As a rule of thumb, don't follow the investment advice of friends or colleagues. Newbie investors looking to trade or invest in capital markets should invest their time in learning and demo trade in markets at their broker before attempting to invest.

While it never advised to allow others to manage your investments, if you do so, it is best to avoid complex investment products like shares, ETFs, CFDs or derivatives and, only choose products like saving accounts, fixed deposits, or government bonds.

If you have some risk appetite, then you can go for market funds where banks or approved investment advisors invest on your behalf but that too can be very risky. So, remember to read and understand all terms before investing and always invest through a licensed broker or entity or investment advisor.

6) Choose your investments and open an investing account for the same.

Choose an investing option depending on your risk appetite.

“There are various investment options from less risky to high-risk investments, there are even speculative options for traders depending on your risk appetite and investing knowledge”, says Forex Brokers South Africa a local FX education website.

Some are safe to an extent, some are less risky compared to others. Government bonds are backed by the government, so they are considered to be safe. Unit trust funds and market funds are backed by big banks investing in diversified companies or sectors – yet, they are risky but not as risky as futures and options or shares and forex.

Then, there is share and commodities trading which can be done at JSE through an approved broker.

There are also ETF (exchange-traded funds) which allows you to invest in index-based prices, as well as derivative products like future and options which offer margin trading that can be very risky and, is usually used by traders to speculate on currency and commodities. There are also high-risk speculative products like - CFDs and Forex Trading which is purely for speculation.

Depending on your risk profile, investing education, and expectation for returns, investment options can vary.

Various brokers and banks offer investing accounts and various investment products. Choose a regulated broker that is approved by government authorities like FSCA or JSE. JSE licensed brokers to allow you to trade shares and commodities, futures, options. There are also FSCA regulated entities that offer investment advice and facilitate investing for their clients. While some FSCA entities are licensed to allow derivatives trading in forex and CFDs.

7) Make an investment plan and invest consistently

Based on consideration of all investment options and their risk profiles and your investing goals, make a plan how you are going to invest, where you are going to invest, and for how long you are going to invest, when you are going to buy and sell - at what price you will enter or exit the position, etc.

Which portfolio you are going to build like - for example, you may want to build your portfolio around tech stocks only and plan to hold all big tech stocks at some point in the future.

Based on that, repeat the process while you diversify, expand your portfolio, and follow this consistently.

8) Diversify your investments and invest for long term

It’s important to diversify your investments in different portfolios, sectors, and instruments.

For example, you may choose to invest 70% of your capital on low risk and moderate return investments and 30% on high risk and high return investments. You may also diversify or spread investments across sectors or companies as Investment funds do.

If you are investing in riskier investments like stocks, ETFs, derivatives, remember to calculate your risk to reward ratio. If you are risking R100,000 to make R10,000, you should avoid that investment.

Investment tips

It is always best to invest long term.

Don't sell or be discouraged with short-term market volatility. Market movements are bound to happen. If you've made an informed decision based on market analysis, then you should stick to it.

Don’t let emotions get in way of your investing and, remember in the long term, good investments always offer net positive returns!

This article was written and supplied by Forex Brokers SA.

