SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community





A host of local performers look set to become household names after appearing in a brand new SABC 2 drama series.

'Melody' premiered on TV screens back in April and tells the story of 18-year-old Melody and her efforts to escape life in Athlone on the Cape Flats through her love of music.

Local actress and Bridgetown Theatre Company (BTC) alum Kim Bowers from Ravensmead takes on the lead role, while Suidoosters Abduragman Adams stars as Melody's alcoholic father, Eric.

Singer Celeste Williams plays the role of Auntie Florrie.

She joined CapeTalk's Ismail Lagardien to talk about the show.

She says there are many talented youngsters living similar lives to Melody who may recognise themselves in the character:

Her story is probably the story of many young people on the Cape Flats. Celeste Williams, Actor - 'Melody'

Williams says very few members of the cast have received any formal training:

The only professional is Abduragman who plays Eric. Celeste Williams, Actor - 'Melody'

Their quest from the very beginning was one of empowerment. They want to uplift the community. Celeste Williams, Actor - 'Melody'

It was a very community-driven project. Celeste Williams, Actor - 'Melody'

I think what makes the show so authentic is that we understand the struggles of the characters we play. Celeste Williams, Actor - 'Melody'

Watch 'Melody' on Tuesdays on SABC2 at 7:30pm.

Listen to the full conversation below: