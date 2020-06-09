Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test





The Labour Department has issued new Covid-19 regulations that scrap the requirement for follow-up testing.

It's believed that this move will help alleviate the pressure on the country's laboratories.

An employee who contracted the virus can return to work after spending 14 days in quarantine, according to the new directives.

The department's chief inspector for occupational health and safety, Tibor Szana, says the decision was taken after consulting with the Health Department.

He says employees can return to work without testing again, under the following conditions:

If they have completed the 14 days of mandatory self-isolation

If those who had moderate or severe symptoms undergo a medical evaluation

If they continue to practice personal hygiene and social distancing

If the employer monitors the worker to ensure that they do not regress

If they wear a surgical mask from the date of diagnosis for a period of at least 21 days

If you have been diagnosed with Covid-19, you will go into isolation and do everything that the Health Department has indicated. Tibor Szana Chief Inspector: Occupational Health and Safety - Labour Department

The science does tell us that the virus runs a certain course. Tibor Szana Chief Inspector: Occupational Health and Safety - Labour Department

This particular clause says once you have run the course for about 14 to 21 days, you should be free of this virus. Tibor Szana Chief Inspector: Occupational Health and Safety - Labour Department

If you run the 14 days, the employer can consider letting you back, but there [are conditions]. Tibor Szana Chief Inspector: Occupational Health and Safety - Labour Department

There are five conditions that must be considered before a person returns to work and they are recorded in Clause 28 of the direction. Tibor Szana Chief Inspector: Occupational Health and Safety - Labour Department

