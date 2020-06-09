Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Rugby edging closer to new global calendar and Test window shake-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24
Today at 15:50
What are our rainfall figures looking like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Peter Johnston - climate scientist at the University of Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Sloppy science taints Dlamini-Zuma’s tobacco court defence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katharine Child - Journalist
Today at 16:55
Cape Town's favourite ice cream seller needs your help
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
Court sets aside intelligence report at core of investigation into SARS ‘rogue unit’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaques Pauw - - Investigative journalist
Today at 17:20
Could the coronavirus crisis finally finish off coal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Harro van Blottnitz - Prof in Chemical Engineering at UCT
Today at 17:46
New music by Luna Page - song ‘Reach the Sky’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
Today at 20:25
What to do with SA statues?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Haupt - Associate Professor at UCT
Prof Duane Jethro - post-doctoral research fellow at Utrecht University
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: Audi signs ‘Special One’ José Mourinho
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Latest Local
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
Crowdfunding platform raises R2.5m for student relief in a bid to #CapTheGap Crowdfunding platform Feenix has so far raised R2.5 million in donations towards their #CapTheGap Covid-19 student relief fund. 9 June 2020 2:45 PM
Is it time to reinstate the booze ban? Since the alcohol ban was lifted hospitals say they're being stretched by patients admitted with alcohol-related injuries. 9 June 2020 2:16 PM
View all Local
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
View all Politics
Leading through COVID It has been awe-inspiring and humbling to see the hard work and dedication of employees and other essential service providers. 9 June 2020 3:29 PM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself' ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication. 9 June 2020 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

9 June 2020 3:01 PM
by
Tags:
JSE
Stocks
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Shares
Personal finance
Kieno Kammies
All share index
Iraj Abedian
investing
investments
listed property
American stock markets
stock markets
Global stock markets
financial index
Pan-African Investment and Research Services

The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.

Can somebody tell the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) there is a pandemic (and a looming depression)?

The JSE gained 8.4% last week, with most indices ending on a three-month high.

Listed property was up 20% while the financial index gained 17.9%.

In the US – despite mass graves and nationwide protests – stock markets are gripped by an epic rally.

"My 10-year-old son asked me if he can open an E-Trade account so he could buy Tesla stock," says Emily Roland, an investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

It may not be economic fundamentals that are driving stock prices right now.

Is it time for a reality check, and a crash?

Kieno Kammies interviewed Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investment and Research Services.

Related article: Economics is about morality - Dr Iraj Abedian

Specialist investment houses charges, but they haven’t delivered! …

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment and Research Services

Technology has made it possible for anybody to open an account… in that, there’s a risk of mass-hysteria and herd mentality… piling into assets they don’t fully understand.

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment and Research Services

It used to be easier… to predict… the game has changed… Markets have become far more open to manipulation and abuse… Sudden death… businesses can become obsolete over a very short period… A few years ago, Airbnb was the asset to buy. Now, even if they pay you, you shouldn’t buy it!

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment and Research Services

Genuine, sustainable investment over a long term requires production on the ground or service delivery to humanity…

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment and Research Services

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Recommended

More from MyMoney Online

Mould mildew damp moisture dampness condensation 123rf 123rflifestyle

[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money

4 June 2020 3:17 PM

Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression

3 June 2020 12:31 PM

Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

3 June 2020 9:06 AM

The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Receipts expenses till slips tax 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Pay less tax when working from home

27 May 2020 9:19 AM

Craig Rocher on the criteria you must meet to claim for “home offices expenses” and which expenses are deductible (NOT the phone).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Huawei 123rf 123rfbusiness

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

26 May 2020 11:57 AM

Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paper moon bookshop second-hand books

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

21 May 2020 3:07 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gumtree-widejpg

Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'

21 May 2020 2:12 PM

You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foodeez cookies past "best-before" date

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

19 May 2020 9:49 AM

"We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

18 May 2020 12:01 PM

Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

Is it time to reinstate the booze ban?

9 June 2020 2:16 PM

Since the alcohol ban was lifted hospitals say they're being stretched by patients admitted with alcohol-related injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

9 June 2020 1:10 PM

Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-2889419-640jpg

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

9 June 2020 1:02 PM

Fita wants the lockdown ban on the sale to tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141121-Gangs-Cops2.jpg

WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits'

9 June 2020 12:29 PM

Conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says ceasefires are often followed by spikes in executions as gangs regroup and plan hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex

[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown?

9 June 2020 12:00 PM

Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

9 June 2020 11:37 AM

Nehawu claims workers at the hospital are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe

‘SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar''

9 June 2020 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews lawyer Wikus Steyl, the man battling Government to get justice for Collins Khosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quit smoking cigarette bad 123rflifestyle 123rf

'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself'

9 June 2020 9:19 AM

ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171108-taxi-strike3edjpg

'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%'

8 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

8 June 2020 9:24 AM

"The statistics are self-evident," says Dr Saadiq Kariem (Western Cape Department of Health).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

Local

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

Local

Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

LIVE BLOG: Blade Nzimande says You'll access education content for free

9 June 2020 2:53 PM

WATCH LIVE: Students, staff to undergo daily screening, monitoring - Nzimande

9 June 2020 2:45 PM

West Rand high school shuts after positive COVID-19 case confirmed

9 June 2020 2:41 PM

