Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?
Can somebody tell the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) there is a pandemic (and a looming depression)?
The JSE gained 8.4% last week, with most indices ending on a three-month high.
Listed property was up 20% while the financial index gained 17.9%.
In the US – despite mass graves and nationwide protests – stock markets are gripped by an epic rally.
"My 10-year-old son asked me if he can open an E-Trade account so he could buy Tesla stock," says Emily Roland, an investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.
It may not be economic fundamentals that are driving stock prices right now.
Is it time for a reality check, and a crash?
Kieno Kammies interviewed Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investment and Research Services.
Related article: Economics is about morality - Dr Iraj Abedian
Specialist investment houses charges, but they haven’t delivered! …Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment and Research Services
Technology has made it possible for anybody to open an account… in that, there’s a risk of mass-hysteria and herd mentality… piling into assets they don’t fully understand.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment and Research Services
It used to be easier… to predict… the game has changed… Markets have become far more open to manipulation and abuse… Sudden death… businesses can become obsolete over a very short period… A few years ago, Airbnb was the asset to buy. Now, even if they pay you, you shouldn’t buy it!Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment and Research Services
Genuine, sustainable investment over a long term requires production on the ground or service delivery to humanity…Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment and Research Services
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
