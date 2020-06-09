DIRCO doing nothing to help South Africans still stranded overseas - expat
Thandokazi Mayo is desperate to return to South Africa.
She's been living and working in China but, as a result of the coronavirus is no longer able to sustain a living there.
Mayo has been trying to return home for more than two months but says that high airline ticket prices and the impact of the pandemic on her personal finances is making it almost impossible.
As soon as lockdown started some of us had to work from home and that resulted in salaries being cut. After that, I couldn't afford a ticket home.Thandokazi Mayo, Teacher
Thandokazi says she's disappointed the South African government hasn't done more to help:
As far as I'm concerned I have not received any particular assistance from them.Thandokazi Mayo, Teacher
She says she and a number of fellow South Africans have set up a Whatsapp group to offer each other support:
It's quite a large group. At some point we were close to 300...now I think we're close to 200.Thandokazi Mayo, Teacher
