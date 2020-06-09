



There are fears and rumours spreading that the mining industry is becoming a new virus epicentre and that the curve could climb on a steep upward trajectory.

More mine workers, including those who had been at home in neighbouring countries, are set to return to work in the coming weeks.

All we want to do is just ensure that we don't have stigmatisation of mine workers - where some people in the community might start thinking these are the carriers of the disease. Dr. Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health - Minerals Council South Africa

The fact that so many mineworkers have the virus is also an indication of how much testing we are doing in the mining community - definitely our testing rates are higher than the SA average. Dr. Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health - Minerals Council South Africa

You got mineworkers where the testing is very high and the surrounding provinces not - so that's where you find this sharp contrast. Dr. Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health - Minerals Council South Africa

Mineworkers live in the community - so it also helps so that the families of the workers are then also identified and quarantined. Dr. Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health - Minerals Council South Africa

Mineworkers who will be returning from neighbouring countries - we've had the narrative that you are bringing back people who will infect us...the truth is that South Africa is the epicentre of the disease...anyway the workers we bring in will be quarantined for 14 days...also workers from epicenters. Dr. Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health - Minerals Council South Africa

Listen to the interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : How is the mining industry dealing with outbreaks of Covid-19?