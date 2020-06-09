Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: Audi signs 'Special One' José Mourinho
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist
Today at 21:31
How can racism, police brutality in the US be brought to an end?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
New law raises criminal capacity of children to 12 years

9 June 2020 5:31 PM
by
Tags:
Children
Child Justice Act
law
age
criminal capacity
12 years old
Child Justice Amendment Bill

The minimum age of criminal capacity of children who have committed an offence has been increased from 10 to 12 years old.

The Child Justice Amendment Bill was signed into law on June 4 during Child Protection Week.

The new age of criminal capacity means that children who are younger than 12 lack criminal capacity and cannot be arrested or prosecuted for committing an offence.

The new law outlines some of the factors that the state must consider when investigating an offence committed by a child.

The Centre for Child Law's Zita Hansungule says that probation officers will have to assess the individual circumstances of each child.

Hansungule explains that probation officers will be tasked with identifying what social services a child may be in need of as part of their rehabilitation, including counselling.

The age was raised from 10 to 12 as a result of research that was carried out over a 5-year period to determine how many children... had been committing crimes and what assistance was being provided to them

Zita Hansungule, Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law

When you have children 12 and above coming into contact with the criminal justice system, then you have probation officers individually assessing them to determine their level of capacity and how they can engage with the system.

Zita Hansungule, Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law

A probation officer has to carry out an assessment investigating the circumstances of the child and then determine if the child needs to be referred to a children's court or if the child needs therapy or counselling.

Zita Hansungule, Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law

A child is referred to the children's court if the probation officer suspects that the child is in need of care and protection.

Zita Hansungule, Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


