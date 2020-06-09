G'ment relying on flimsy scientific evidence to justify continued tobacco ban





Journalist Katherine Child unpacks papers submitted by the office of the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in response to a court challenge that the government's cigarette ban is unlawful and irrational.

She says the arguments are focused almost exclusively on the health implications of smoking and not on how the ban is effective in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

I don't think anyone disputes that smoking is bad for you, but that's not an argument. Katherine Child, Journalist - Business Day

Child says the papers also focus on concerns that smokers in poorer areas are likely to share a cigarette or 'skyf' and sit close together.

That goes against common sense. If people are buying cigarettes on the black market at these high prices, they are more likely to share than if they are readily available. Katherine Child, Journalist - Business Day

The government says in its affidavit that you're more likely to get Covid-19 if you smoke, but there's not a single piece of evidence to show this. Katherine Child, Journalist - Business Day

Meanwhile, Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) says it'sconfident its legal team will convince the High Court that government's tobacco sales ban is unlawful and irrational.

The legal arguments of both parties were due to be heard at the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Listen to the full interview below: