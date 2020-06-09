G'ment relying on flimsy scientific evidence to justify continued tobacco ban
Journalist Katherine Child unpacks papers submitted by the office of the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in response to a court challenge that the government's cigarette ban is unlawful and irrational.
She says the arguments are focused almost exclusively on the health implications of smoking and not on how the ban is effective in reducing the spread of Covid-19.
I don't think anyone disputes that smoking is bad for you, but that's not an argument.Katherine Child, Journalist - Business Day
Child says the papers also focus on concerns that smokers in poorer areas are likely to share a cigarette or 'skyf' and sit close together.
That goes against common sense. If people are buying cigarettes on the black market at these high prices, they are more likely to share than if they are readily available.Katherine Child, Journalist - Business Day
The government says in its affidavit that you're more likely to get Covid-19 if you smoke, but there's not a single piece of evidence to show this.Katherine Child, Journalist - Business Day
Meanwhile, Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) says it'sconfident its legal team will convince the High Court that government's tobacco sales ban is unlawful and irrational.
The legal arguments of both parties were due to be heard at the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Listen to the full interview below:
DIRCO doing nothing to help South Africans still stranded overseas - expat
Pippa Hudson meets the South Africans stranded abroad and struggling to return home due to high ticket prices.Read More
Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test
Workers who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 no longer have to test negative for the virus before returning to work, according to new rules.Read More
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?
The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
Is it time to reinstate the booze ban?
Since the alcohol ban was lifted hospitals say they're being stretched by patients admitted with alcohol-related injuries.Read More
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests
Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).Read More
We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban
Fita wants the lockdown ban on the sale to tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful.Read More
WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits'
Conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says ceasefires are often followed by spikes in executions as gangs regroup and plan hits.Read More
[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown?
Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it)Read More
Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu
Nehawu claims workers at the hospital are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.Read More
‘SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar''
Refilwe Moloto interviews lawyer Wikus Steyl, the man battling Government to get justice for Collins Khosa.Read More